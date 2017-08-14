News

Woman lights up cigarette, blows up her SUV

A Florida couple carrying a switched-on propane grill in their car accidentally blew up the Kia Sorento when the wife lit a cigarette.

The couple sustained non-life threatening burns, but the SUV did not fare so well.

The Kia Sorento after the explosion. Source: Orlando Police.

The explosion caused the windscreen of the car to blow out and the roof to peel off.

The windshield was blown out by the explosion. Source: Orlando Police.

The incident occurred around 3.30pm Sunday in Orlando, Florida, as the car was driving past the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

The car veered off the road and crashed into a pole, according to local police.

