A Florida couple carrying a switched-on propane grill in their car accidentally blew up the Kia Sorento when the wife lit a cigarette.

Woman lights up cigarette, blows up her SUV

The couple sustained non-life threatening burns, but the SUV did not fare so well.

The explosion caused the windscreen of the car to blow out and the roof to peel off.

The incident occurred around 3.30pm Sunday in Orlando, Florida, as the car was driving past the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

The car veered off the road and crashed into a pole, according to local police.