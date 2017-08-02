News

Can you spot the bird hidden in this image?

Yahoo7 News

If you're struggling to find the hidden bird in the picture below, don’t worry you’re far from alone.

While at first, the image appears to be some pretty standard scenery, closer inspection reveals a hidden nesting bird, known as the nightjar.

Nightjars and plovers are born with natural camouflage, possessing feathers which blend in with their habitat

In fact the nightjar’s camouflaging techniques are so remarkable, they are one of nine birds being studied by scientists at Exeter and Cambridge Universities.

Can you spot the hidden bird? Source: University of Exeter

The researchers say it is not yet clear how individuals, including this fiery-necked nightjar, choose places to suit their appearance. Source: University of Exeter

They found that individual birds adjust their nest position based on their own specific patterns and colours.

“Each individual bird looks a little bit different, and we have shown that they can act individually,” project co-leader Professor Martin Stevens said.

“This is not a species-level choice.

Not tucked away in a corner, the sneaky nightjar is front and centre in the image. Source: University of Exeter

“Individual birds consistently sit in places that enhance their own unique markings, both within a habitat, and at a fine scale with regards to specific background sites.”

The researchers said it remains unclear as to how individuals choose places to suit their appearance.

“It could be that somehow they "know" what they look like and act accordingly,” Professor Stevens added.

“They may look at themselves, their eggs and the background and judge whether it’s a good place to nest, or learn over time about what kinds of places their eggs escape being eaten.”

The study showed that individual birds chose backgrounds that enhanced their camouflage to their main predators. Source: University of Exeter

