Can you spot the bird hidden in this image?

If you're struggling to find the hidden bird in the picture below, don’t worry you’re far from alone.

While at first, the image appears to be some pretty standard scenery, closer inspection reveals a hidden nesting bird, known as the nightjar.

Nightjars and plovers are born with natural camouflage, possessing feathers which blend in with their habitat

In fact the nightjar’s camouflaging techniques are so remarkable, they are one of nine birds being studied by scientists at Exeter and Cambridge Universities.

They found that individual birds adjust their nest position based on their own specific patterns and colours.

“Each individual bird looks a little bit different, and we have shown that they can act individually,” project co-leader Professor Martin Stevens said.

“This is not a species-level choice.

“Individual birds consistently sit in places that enhance their own unique markings, both within a habitat, and at a fine scale with regards to specific background sites.”

The researchers said it remains unclear as to how individuals choose places to suit their appearance.

“It could be that somehow they "know" what they look like and act accordingly,” Professor Stevens added.

“They may look at themselves, their eggs and the background and judge whether it’s a good place to nest, or learn over time about what kinds of places their eggs escape being eaten.”