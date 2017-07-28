News

Cruel attack on cat leaves it with shattered jaw
Cat owner heartbroken after beloved pet targeted in horrific attack

Younger sister of teen driver who livestreamed fatal car accident says crash 'not her fault'

Yahoo7 /

The younger sister of a teenager driver who lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram, killing their middle sister, says she doesn't blame her for the crash.

Twelve-year-old Evelyn Sanchez told Sacramento TV station KTLX that a tire had blown out and there was nothing her 18-year-old sister Obdulia Sanchez could have done to avoid the fatal crash.

Their 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez was thrown from the car and killed.

Police say the 14-year-old was thrown through the back window of the car. Source: Sun Star

The 18-year-old driver has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. Source: Merced County Sheriff

California Highway Patrol investigators are due to examine the car this week.

Police said that Obdulia Sanchez was driving the car on Friday July 21 when it veered onto the side of the road travelling at approximately 120 km/h northwest of Fresno.

Jacqueline was in the backseat along with 14-year-old girl Manuela Seja, who survived but suffered a leg injury.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt but her two backseat passengers were not.

Obdulia was livestreaming on Instagram when the accident occurred.

After a brief gap in the livestream, the driver is seen leaning over the body of her sister, trying to shake her awake.

“Jacqueline, please wake up. I f****** killed my sister, OK?," she is heard saying.

Obdulia kneels over her sister's lifeless body as she livestreams the aftermath of the fatal crash. Source: LiveLeak

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help the grieving Sanchez family cover the costs of Jacqueline's funeral. Source: GoFundMe

“I know I'm going to jail for life. I love my sister… this is the last thing I thought was going to happen to us.”

Manuela Seja said she blamed social media for "taking over people's lives."

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help the grieving Sanchez family cover the costs of Jacqueline's funeral.

