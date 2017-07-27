WATCH: Spectacular motorbike accident caught on camera in Singapore

A shocking accident caught on camera on a Singapore freeway sees a motorbike rider slam into a stationary car, with his passenger sent flying.

Spectacular motorbike accident caught on camera in Singapore

A motorist was driving along Seletar Expressway on Monday morning when he slowed down to a stop because a car appeared to have broken down in the middle of the first lane, according to Singaporean website Coconuts.co.

The motorist was just about to switch lanes when a motorbike approaches and crashes straight into the car.

The rider smashes into the car's trunk while his pillion rider is sent flying into the air.

According to local police, both the 24-year-old motorcyclist and 21-year-old passenger were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and placed in intensive care.

The 24-year-old, Danny Raj Muniappan, suffered a ruptured bladder and fractured pelvic bone, a broken leg and a broken arm. He has been unconscious since the accident.

His pillion - and housemate - known as Trivikram, has suffered a fractured pelvis bone and broken leg.

Both are Malaysian citizens working as security guards at Singapore's Changi Airport.