'Say it to my face': Former Navy SEAL fires back at Trump's transgender military ban

A retired transgender Navy SEAL has taken aim at Donald Trump's decision to ban trans people from serving in the US military, telling the president to say it to her face.

President Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday, revealing transgender people would no longer be able to serve the military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption"

Trump's decision drew swift outrage from LGBT groups and supporters, among them, Caitlyn Jenner, who asked the president what happened to his promise to fight for them all.

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Now Kristin Beck, a former Navy SEAL with 20 years experience, has condemned the decision.

"Let's meet face to face and you tell me I'm not worthy," Kristin Beck told Business Insider.

"Transgender doesn't matter. Do your service.

"A very professional unit with great leadership wouldn't have a problem."

Kristin Beck has a Purple Heart. A Bronze Star. Fought terrorists on SEAL Team 6.



Kristin Beck is transgender. #LetThemServe ✊🏽 — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) July 26, 2017

Trump's announcement would reverse the effort under President Barack Obama to open the armed services to transgender people. He did not say what would happen to transgender troops already in the military.

The president tweeted that he was making his announcement after consulting with "generals and military experts," but he did not name any.

He said the military "must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Captain Jeff Davis, referred questions to the White House.

In a brief written statement, Davis said the Pentagon is working with the White House to "address" what he called "the new guidance" from the president.

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defence Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.

Since last October 1, they have been able to receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon's personnel system.

Already, there are as many as 250 service members in the process of transitioning to their preferred genders.

Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a double amputee veteran of the Iraq War, said that when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down, she didn't care "if the American troops risking their lives to help save me were gay, straight, transgender or anything else”.

“All that mattered was they didn't leave me behind,” she said.

Matt Thorn, executive director of OutServe-SLDN, which represents the LGBT population in the military, said thousands have been serving in the US armed forces without causing any issues.

"It's an absolute absurdity and another overstep," Thorn said. He threatened legal action if Wednesday's decision is not reversed.

On the campaign trail, Trump reached out to the LGBT community and repeatedly promised to protect them from terrorism.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

Senator John McCain, the Arizona Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the tweet was "another example of why major policy announcements should not be made via Twitter".

"Any American who meets current medical and readiness standards should be allowed to continue serving," McCain said.

"There is no reason to force service members who are able to fight, train and deploy to leave the military-regardless of their gender identity."

He said there should be no policy changes until the current review is completed and assessed by the secretary of defence, military leaders and Congress.