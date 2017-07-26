News

Man jailed for life after beating child to death over lost shoe

AAP /

A British man who beat his girlfriend's five-year-old son to death in a park because the child had lost a shoe has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Marvyn Iheanacho, 39, from London, was found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court of the murder of Alex Malcolm.

He was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Mark Dennis QC, who said the child killer has a "deeply entrenched character flaw" that led him to overreact and lose his temper.

Witnesses heard a male voice screaming about a lost shoe while a child fearfully apologised on November 20, 2016.

Marvyn Iheanacho has been jailed for life for killing Alex Malcolm. Source: PA Images

One of Alex Malcolm’s shoes in Mountsfield Park in Catford. Source: PA Images

The child suffered a deadly brain injury and internal bruising to his stomach, police said.

An autopsy concluded this had been caused by a kick, stamp or punch.

Iheanacho was later seen talking on his phone while a child lay on his back on a bench next to him, a limp arm dangling down.

Rather than taking the boy to a nearby hospital, only five-minutes' walk away, Iheanacho took him home in a taxi, where he attacked the boy's mother, Lilya Breha, when she tried to call an ambulance, police said.

Alex allegedly died from injuries he sustained. Source: Facebook

Lilya Brega with her son Alex. Source: Facebook

Alex died two days after being hospitalised with a number of bruises. Source: Facebook

The boy died in hospital two days later.

His shoe was found in the park by police shortly after the assault took place.

"Iheanacho subjected that poor little boy to a brutal assault after flying into an uncontrollable rage just because Alex lost one of his shoes," said Detective Chief Inspector Tony Lynes, of the Metropolitan Police's homicide and major crime command unit.

"Afterwards Iheanacho came up with various stories to try to cover his tracks, insisted his girlfriend lie for him and attacked her when she tried to get medical help for her unconscious son."

