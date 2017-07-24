'So bad it could become a tourist attraction': Is this the silliest footpath ever designed?

A curious-looking footpath in New Zealand has the locals laughing and the councillors who approved it in self-defence mode.

The zig-zagging footpath, on Te Ranga Memorial Drive in The Lakes development in Pyes Pa, has been dismissed as "ridiculous" by locals and former councillors, but Tauranga City Council has called the kinky design "flexible" and "creative".

Former councillor Murray Guy said the footpath would be a disaster for the vision-impaired, skateboarders, those in wheelchairs, people pushing prams, and users of mobility vehicles.

"It seems everyone wants to have a say on what developments look like and this is what we end up with," Mr Guy told stuff.co.nz.

"If this is going to be pulled up and put right, it will be an added cost to the ratepayer."

When Mr Guy posted images of the footpath to Facebook, the reaction was one of bemusement.

"It is so bad that it could become a tourist attraction and the city of Tauranga will be on the world map for stupid places and things to see," one person wrote.

Tauranga City Council's said its infrastructure development rules allow for "creative" designs that "deliver variety, interest and identity into neighbourhoods".