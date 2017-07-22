White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns following appointment of New York financier

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday amid changes to President Trump’s communications shop.

The news of Spicer’s resignation was first reported by the New York Times. A White House staffer subsequently confirmed it to Yahoo News.

According to the Times, Spicer departed because ”he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.” Multiple sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Yahoo News that Scaramucci was given that position on Friday morning.

Scaramucci appeared with White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a briefing on Friday where he officially announced his appointment. He also said Sanders would be replacing Spicer as press secretary.

Trump’s communications team has been a centre of turmoil and tension in the White House. Multiple White House sources and Trump allies have expressed frustration with its performance as the administration has been battered by negative stories about the president’s relationship with Russia, potential conflicts of interest and mismanagement.

At the briefing where she and Scaramucci discussed Spicer’s resignation, Sanders read a statement from Trump in which he described Scaramucci as “a person I have great respect for” and who “will be an important addition to the administration.” The statement also included a comment indicating that Trump has been frustrated with the public perception of his administration.

“We have accomplished so much and we are being given credit for so little,” Trump said.

In addition to his role as press secretary, Spicer had been filling in for Mike Dubke, who resigned as communications director in May. In a tweet posted shortly after the news of his resignation broke, Spicer said it was an “honour and a privilege” to be part of the administration and indicated he plans to stay on for the short term.

“I will continue my service through August,” Spicer wrote.

Spicer came to the White House from the Republican National Committee where he was communications director. He is a longtime deputy and close ally of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who was RNC chairman before Trump took office.

Trump’s White House is notoriously factional, with distinct groups frequently butting heads. The president’s children, including his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are both top advisers in the West Wing and a major sphere of influence. Another key bloc includes White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and adviser Stephen Miller, both strong advocates for the nationalist and populist agenda that was a key part of Trump’s campaign platform. Trump also regularly consults with veterans of his presidential campaign and his longtime associates in New York, many of whom do not work in the White House but have become de facto advisers. And then Priebus and Spicer head up a contingent of RNC veterans who make up a large portion of West Wing staff.

The RNC presence in the White House has been viewed skeptically by many of Trump’s loyalists. Trump ran as a political outsider and many of his longtime allies see Priebus and his allies as part of a Washington Republican establishment that doesn’t understand Trump’s vision.

Scaramucci, who has not responded to multiple requests for comment from Yahoo News, was a campaign fundraiser for Trump and served as a member of the executive committee of Donald Trump’s transition team. He previously served as a co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, a hedge fund he founded. Scaramucci began his Wall Street career with Goldman Sachs, a company that employed several key figures in Trump’s administration.

One Trump campaign veteran and Scaramucci ally told Yahoo News that the White House’s messaging would improve under Scaramucci.

“The White House will finally have a professional that understands the president’s mandate. This hire will attract the best communications people to the White House,” the source said.

Shortly before Trump took office in January, Scaramucci sold his hedge fund business to RON Transatlantic EG and a Chinese company, HNA Capital. Scaramucci had put the company up for sale as he was eyeing a position in the Trump White House. Scaramucci is a visible figure on Wall Street through his firm’s annual Las Vegas event, the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference, or SALT. In the finance world, he is often called by the nickname “Mooch.”

Despite being floated for multiple positions in the West Wing in the past six months, Scaramucci remained outside the White House. A longtime Trump loyalist attributed that, in part, to Priebus, whom they described as “Anthony’s No. 1 enemy.” The loyalist said Priebus raised concerns about Scaramucci’s business interests to Trump and was a major factor in blocking him from the West Wing.

“Anthony wanted to work in the West Wing. He deserved it. He raised a lot of money during the campaign,” the person said.