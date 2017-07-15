News

Family's tree change nightmare as home turns into a swamp
Student found face down in pool after men bought her 'mystery shot'

Yahoo7 News

A devastated family are demanding answers as to how their daughter was found face down in a pool after she was given a “mystery shot” by a group of men in Mexico.

Abbey Conner, 20, was in the country celebrating the end of her exams in January with her brother Austin when the pair consumed what was thought to be a “Jägerbomb” shot.

Not long after, staff at the luxury Paraiso del Mar, south of Cancun, pulled the Wisconsin siblings from the water and started performing CPR.

Austin, 22, said the last thing he could remember before waking up in an ambulance was a group of men inviting the pair over to the bar for a drink.

Abbey Conner celebrating the end of exams with her brother Austin when the pair consumed what was thought to be a shot of ‘Jägerbomb’.

She was found face down in the resort's pool. Source: Getty

His sister was in a much direr situation, unconscious and foaming at the mouth.

The 188-centimetre college student said he and his sister had consumed five shots of tequila before the mystery shot but were nowhere near intoxicated enough to pass out in a swimming pool.

“I’ve been in college for five years and had my fair share of drinks before,” Austin told USA Today.

“No way in hell I’m putting my face down in a pool and going to sleep.

“Knowing that we got played or are victims of some sick person drugging us is almost surreal.”

Austin Conner said there was no way they had drunk too much.

The family's lawyer said the excuse was ‘all too convenient’.

His heartbroken father said “somebody had to slip them some type of drug”.

Austin made a full recovery but Abbey was later declared brain dead, where her heartbroken parents eventually made the decision to turn off her ventilator.

Their lawyer Florentino Ramirez said it was “all too convenient”.

“If it was an accident, where was everybody? It just doesn’t make sense. There are too many open ends.”

