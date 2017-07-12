Million dollar lottery windfall for grandparents raising late daughter's children

A New Jersey couple raising their daughter's children after her death from Lupus have won a life-changing $1million on Lotto.

Identified only by their first names, Jackie and Rande won the Mega Millions second-tier $1 million prize on March 31.

The couple, who have been married for 17 years, have had their fair share of tragedy in life.

Since their daughter's death they have been raising their three grandchildren on a tight budget.

"They are the most deserving people in New Jersey," a friend told WABC-TV.

"They have helped so many other people in their times of need, and now it is their turn to receive this very necessary blessing."

The pair said they would pay off urgent bills and the rest would go towards their grandchildren.

"I am just very grateful", Rande said.

"This will help out our lives a lot."