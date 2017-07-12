Drunk stepdad freed children from siege in exchange for 'a few cans of lager and crisps'

A drunk stepdad who threatened to burn down a flat where he had falsely imprisoned two children was persuaded to end his siege in exchange for beer and chips.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed for legal reasons, was caught up in a three-hour stand-off with police at the property in Leeds.

His partner fled the flat in fear after he “flipped” and became abusive and violent when she caught him urinating into the kitchen sink, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Police who arrived at the scene were unable to enter the flat after the man, who had been drinking strong lager all day, locked the doors.

He then used a large kitchen knife and razor to threaten officers.

Prosecutor, Bashir Ahmed, said: “When police arrived he made threats towards them (the police) that he would slit their throats and burn the house down.

“The officers tried their utmost to reason and calm him down through the course of about three hours during which time the children were effectively locked in the house.

“The defendant spat at officers and threw a lager can at them and urinated at them or towards them. At one point he brandished a large kitchen knife and a cut-throat razor.

“He was seen spraying lighter fluid on the front door while making threats to turn the gas on and burn the house down.”

The court heard how specially trained officers were brought in to calm him down – but ultimately it was alcohol and snacks that ended the siege.

Mr Ahmed added: “He only allowed them (the children) to leave once officers had brought him cans of lager and crisps.”

The man, who has a string of previous convictions for offences including dishonesty and violence, admitted false imprisonment and affray.

Jailing the man for three years and nine months, Judge Robin Mairs told him: “It’s a telling aspect of your humanity that you bartered their freedom for a few cans of lager and crisps.”