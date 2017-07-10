Woman and baby die after gunmen storm gender reveal party

Two men have opened fire on a gender reveal party, killing a 22-year-old woman, wounding eight people and shooting the pregnant woman, which eventually led to the death of her unborn baby.

The 22-year-old victim was identified as Autumn Garrett of Indiana, while the three children wounded were just two, six and eight-years-old.

The pregnant woman told US reporters she lost her baby after being shot in the leg.

Police are searching for the gunmen, who were dressed in black when they broke into the Ohio home while guests were watching a movie.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon that two men fired handguns in the living room of the home on Saturday evening.

He said the two gunmen who fled on foot haven't been identified or arrested.

"We're not sure if [the suspects] were allowed in or they forced entry at this point," Denney told reporters.

"We don't know who the suspects are and why they did this."

It is not known if those behind the shooting knew the victims, but police said they fired into the party at random.

"I did talk to the officer that was the first one on the scene and he just said it was horrific," police spokesman James Love told reporters.

"He said it was something that was unimaginable, and when he started for calling for help, he said, 'what do I say? I need ambulances, I need people to help me out here'."

The Cincinnati Police investigative unit is assisting the Colerain Township Police Department with the investigation.

