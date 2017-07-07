News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's plea after baby dies 90 minutes after birth of rare form of dwarfism
Mother's plea after baby girl tragically dies 90 minutes after birth

Travellers hiss and boo as they watch baggage handler throw luggage across the tarmac

Yahoo7 News /

A baggage handler who was filmed tossing luggage like rugby balls on the tarmac of Ibiza’s international airport is facing calls to get the boot.

Comfort Dogs Travel to Florida to Help Students After School Shooting
0:43

Comfort Dogs Travel to Florida to Help Students After School Shooting
0924_1800_qld_croc
0:37

Barefoot bushman recovering after croc attack
0804_JIRA_PYTHON
0:18

Four-metre snake plays with baby
0111_1800_nsw_smashedguitar
1:40

Jon English’s guitar smashed in transit
121215_1900_qld_policedog
1:34

Missing police dog reunited with handler
0928_qld_animals
1:51

Wild animal attacks on the rise
Jaguar escapes Olympic ceremony, shot and killed
0:28

Jaguar escapes Olympic ceremony, shot and killed
0308_1600_nat_croc
1:37

Wildlife handler mauled by crocodile
UK's aviation consultation for a post-Brexit world
1:41

UK's aviation consultation for a post-Brexit world
Police Arrest Rome Airport Workers Over Lost Luggage Thefts
1:40

Police Arrest Rome Airport Workers Over Lost Luggage Thefts
Tiger swipe at Australia Zoo
2:29

Tiger swipe at Australia Zoo

Lion's tail severed at US zoo as children watch
 

Holidaymakers could do nothing but jeer and boo as they watched bags get thrown and kicked about the ground below them on the Mediterranean party island.

Several seething Spaniards hissed at the baggage handler as he lobbed bag after bag into a pile near his tractor in the footage uploaded to social media on Thursday.

With most of the bags in a heap, the airport worker picked up the last – a big pink suitcase – and chucked it with all his might.

The baggage handler tossed the bags like footballs. Source:

When it landed near the others he walked up and gave it a good kicking.

Passengers banged on windows, shouting in vain at the man below them.

“Hijo de puta,” some screamed, or in English: “Son of a b****.”

“We’re going to put this up on Facebook now,” shouted another passenger.

With his trailer loaded, the handler began to drive away with a number of suitcases still scattered on the tarmac.

He did not care for the luggage he was tasked with taking care of. Source:

As he took off, one bag looked as though it might be dragged along the ground behind the trailer before it dislodged to rest with the other bags.

A spokeswoman for the Spanish airline Iberia Airlines confirmed the baggage handler caught vandalising the luggage was employed by the carrier.

“The managers of the airports section of the company were aware of this video and are seeking the urgent identification of the employee who was acting in such an unprofessional manner,” she told The Mirror.

“Once the worker is identified, a disciplinary procedure will be opened in line with the company’s disciplinary code and a decision subsequently taken on what steps will be taken.

“We haven’t been able to establish for now what flight the luggage corresponds to.

“Nevertheless we apologise to our customers for the behaviour of this person which doesn’t represent the company or the rest of his colleagues, who act professionally in the 29 airports where we carry out aircraft ground handling services.”

Ibiza is popular travel destination with British tourists but it is not known whether the luggage belonged to Spaniards or British tourists.

Back To Top