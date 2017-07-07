Travellers hiss and boo as they watch baggage handler throw luggage across the tarmac

A baggage handler who was filmed tossing luggage like rugby balls on the tarmac of Ibiza’s international airport is facing calls to get the boot.

Holidaymakers could do nothing but jeer and boo as they watched bags get thrown and kicked about the ground below them on the Mediterranean party island.

Several seething Spaniards hissed at the baggage handler as he lobbed bag after bag into a pile near his tractor in the footage uploaded to social media on Thursday.

With most of the bags in a heap, the airport worker picked up the last – a big pink suitcase – and chucked it with all his might.

When it landed near the others he walked up and gave it a good kicking.

Passengers banged on windows, shouting in vain at the man below them.

“Hijo de puta,” some screamed, or in English: “Son of a b****.”

“We’re going to put this up on Facebook now,” shouted another passenger.

With his trailer loaded, the handler began to drive away with a number of suitcases still scattered on the tarmac.

As he took off, one bag looked as though it might be dragged along the ground behind the trailer before it dislodged to rest with the other bags.

A spokeswoman for the Spanish airline Iberia Airlines confirmed the baggage handler caught vandalising the luggage was employed by the carrier.

“The managers of the airports section of the company were aware of this video and are seeking the urgent identification of the employee who was acting in such an unprofessional manner,” she told The Mirror.

“Once the worker is identified, a disciplinary procedure will be opened in line with the company’s disciplinary code and a decision subsequently taken on what steps will be taken.

“We haven’t been able to establish for now what flight the luggage corresponds to.

“Nevertheless we apologise to our customers for the behaviour of this person which doesn’t represent the company or the rest of his colleagues, who act professionally in the 29 airports where we carry out aircraft ground handling services.”

Ibiza is popular travel destination with British tourists but it is not known whether the luggage belonged to Spaniards or British tourists.