News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Qld mum loses family members in house fire (clone 1522026576)
Boy, 4, released from hospital after surviving horror fire that killed dad and two sons

Pop star Morrissey 'terrorised' by gun-wielding cop in Rome

Yahoo7 /

Musician Morrissey has claimed he was held at gunpoint by a police officer for half an hour on a busy street in Rome.

0326_sun_news_coalition_newspoll
0:59

Turnbull in turmoil
0323_0500_nat_king
0:25

King Richard's remains reburied
0326_1130_nat_turnbull
1:47

Turnbull responds to 29th Newspoll loss
Japan's Abe apologizes amid cronyism scandal, vows to revise constitution
1:10

Japan's Abe apologizes amid cronyism scandal, vows to revise constitution
Qantas makes history on Australia-UK flight
0:45

Qantas makes history on Australia-UK flight
0325_1800_wa_flight
3:11

Aussie welcome for first ever Perth to London flight
North Korea's isolation makes them less subject to negotiations - Obama
1:30

North Korea's isolation makes them less subject to negotiations - Obama
0325_1800_vic_fires
1:35

Malcolm Turnbull tours fire damaged farms in south west Victoria
0325_sun_officer
1:22

French officer remembered
0325_0700_nat_french
1:23

French police officer remembered for heroic act
0324_1800_wa_whales
2:09

Three of the seven surviving pilot whales rescued from stranding have died
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
 

The former Smiths frontman, 58, claims the officer unlocked his weapon and 'screamed into my face' for half an hour.

Morrissey is currently in Italy recording a new album.

Singer Morrissey claims a police officer held a gun to his head in Rome. Source: AAP

The incident reportedly unfolded in front of a group of 100 stunned onlookers.

The singer's nephew Sam Esty Rayner posted a picture of the officer in question on Facebook, saying he was demanding Morrissey's "papers".

The singer's nephew posted a picture of the officer in question on Facebook. Source: Facebook

"I believe he recognised me and wanted to frighten me," Morrissey said in a statement.

'Beware of this dangerous aggressive officer. He might kill you,' Morrissey said in a statement. Source: Getty Images

"I did not back down even though I believed he was about to shoot me.

"I urge people to beware of this dangerously aggressive officer. He might kill you."

Morrissey has frequently criticised the police, both in his lyrics and in interviews. Source: AAP

Morrissey has frequently criticised the police in his music and in interviews, claiming in 2015 that he was "sexually assaulted" by an officer at San Francisco International Airport.

Back To Top