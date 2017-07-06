Pop star Morrissey 'terrorised' by gun-wielding cop in Rome

Musician Morrissey has claimed he was held at gunpoint by a police officer for half an hour on a busy street in Rome.

The former Smiths frontman, 58, claims the officer unlocked his weapon and 'screamed into my face' for half an hour.

Morrissey is currently in Italy recording a new album.

The incident reportedly unfolded in front of a group of 100 stunned onlookers.

The singer's nephew Sam Esty Rayner posted a picture of the officer in question on Facebook, saying he was demanding Morrissey's "papers".

"I believe he recognised me and wanted to frighten me," Morrissey said in a statement.

"I did not back down even though I believed he was about to shoot me.

"I urge people to beware of this dangerously aggressive officer. He might kill you."

Morrissey has frequently criticised the police in his music and in interviews, claiming in 2015 that he was "sexually assaulted" by an officer at San Francisco International Airport.