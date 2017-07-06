A manhunt is underway for a pet owner who buried their dog alive on a US walking trail.

'This person needs jail time': Dad finds 'tortured' dog buried alive

Eric Purdue was trekking near Rock Mountain Boulevard in Georgia with his son and nephew when he heard a faint cry come from nearby.

Looking down, he quickly saw two terrified blue eyes staring back at him.

Falling to his knees, Eric immediately started digging into the dirt with his bare hands.

“It's OK, baby. We're going to get you out. We'll get you out baby,” he can be heard saying in a heartbreaking video.

“I think she knew we were trying to help her, so she just laid there. She wasn't super responsive.”

After 30 minutes of frantic excavating, they removed the frightened pooch from the tight hole she had been buried in.

The Georgia man formed an instant bond with the mixed-breed dog, carefully taking her home and cleaning her up.

Naming her Lulu, Eric had already made the decision to adopt the rescue dog when he received a call that he had desperately hoped would never come. Lulu had died at the vet clinic.

“I was planning on adopting the dog. I visualized the dog riding around with me in my truck,” he told local media outlet 11 Alive.

Now the devastated father has shared Lulu’s photo and story in hope of finding her killer.

“If somebody recognises that dog, that's all we need, please get in touch, we can find this person... somebody had to see something,” Purdue said pleading with the public.

“This person needs help… or some serious jail time, or both,” he added.

“I just couldn't believe that someone would take so much time to do such a terrible thing to a dog.”

“They're sick. Sick. And if they're just plain cruel, maybe someone will bury them for a day or two, see how they like it.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the person responsible, while the Humane Society of the United States is offering an additional $5,000 reward.

“Someone tortured this dog by packing her in dirt, where she couldn't move, drink or escape the terror of being buried alive,” Colleen O'Brien, PETA vice president said.

“PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever buried this dog can be held responsible and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Today's top news headlines - July 6