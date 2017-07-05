News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Woman arrested after pet dog dragged down highway from a car

Yahoo7 News /

A Canadian woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she allegedly dragged her dog down a highway.

0704_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:50

Newsbreak - July 4
0328_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:21

News Break - March 28
0327_1800_qld_scam
1:48

International scam could have tricked hundreds in Brisbane
0327_sun_entertainment_oprah
4:06

Meet the young Aussie starring alongside Oprah
0327_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:54

News Break - March 27
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0303_1800_qld_bride
1:23

Bride discovers her dress is lost after hundreds post photos of it on social media
0303_1800_qld_boy
1:29

Brisbane boy gets bright new view of life
0302_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:41

News Break - March 2
0302_0500_nat_brisbaneshooting
0:18

Brisbane shooting
 

Another driver reported seeing a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash about halfway between Calgary and Strathmore in Alberta, Canada.

The woman, who asked not to be named, claimed she thought her boyfriend had moved the dog from one vehicle to the other, but he had actually tied the dog to the back of her car.

“I did not do it and I did not know he was there,” she said.

“I’m so crushed.”

The black SUV was found abandoned in a nearby field. Source: Global News

The Calgary local said it wasn't until someone started beeping at her, she came to a stop.

That’s when she found her dog.

Heartbroken and scared, the woman said she had no petrol to get her dog to the vet, so she laid him in a field to pass away.

The border collie cross suffered "extensive" injuries and had to be euthanised.

A local resident who found the injured dog said "part of his paw was missing".

The dog's injuries were too severe and had to be put down. Source: Global News

“It was a really nice dog, we were trying to lift him into the truck and he couldn’t lift his hind legs."

An investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Calgary woman, who police said was the dog's owner and driver of the abandoned vehicle.

She later identified came forward and identified herself as the owner of the dog and described the ordeal as a "freak accident".

She told Global News she then went from home to home in the area asking to use people’s phones.

She has since been charged with three counts of animal abuse.

Back To Top