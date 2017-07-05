Woman arrested after pet dog dragged down highway from a car

A Canadian woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she allegedly dragged her dog down a highway.

Another driver reported seeing a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash about halfway between Calgary and Strathmore in Alberta, Canada.

The woman, who asked not to be named, claimed she thought her boyfriend had moved the dog from one vehicle to the other, but he had actually tied the dog to the back of her car.

“I did not do it and I did not know he was there,” she said.

“I’m so crushed.”

The Calgary local said it wasn't until someone started beeping at her, she came to a stop.

That’s when she found her dog.

Heartbroken and scared, the woman said she had no petrol to get her dog to the vet, so she laid him in a field to pass away.

The border collie cross suffered "extensive" injuries and had to be euthanised.

A local resident who found the injured dog said "part of his paw was missing".

“It was a really nice dog, we were trying to lift him into the truck and he couldn’t lift his hind legs."

An investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Calgary woman, who police said was the dog's owner and driver of the abandoned vehicle.

She later identified came forward and identified herself as the owner of the dog and described the ordeal as a "freak accident".

She told Global News she then went from home to home in the area asking to use people’s phones.

She has since been charged with three counts of animal abuse.