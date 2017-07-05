WATCH: B-double truck comes within centimetres of hitting baby in pram and family

A baby being mere centimetres away from being collected by a large truck was captured in dashcam footage.

WATCH: B-Double truck comes within centimetres of hitting child in pram

Three pedestrians, one with a small child in a pram, attempting to use a zebra crossing to make their way across a busy road in the Russian city of Rostov.

The car filming the encounter had come to a stop, however one lane over a massive truck failed to do the same.

With the young child out in front, the mother managed to pull back just enough to stop the B-double collecting the stroller.

The trio stand perfectly still for a moment as the danger flies by, in clear disbelief of the near miss that just unfolded.

Meanwhile the truck continues to make its way down the road with no indication of checking on the shocked family.