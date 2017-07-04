News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Several casualties reported after car ploughs into pedestrians at Boston airport

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston’s airport does not appear to be an intentional act, the Massachusetts State Police said.

Impressive Takeoff and Landing for Boeing 737 at Farnborough Airport
2:26

Impressive Takeoff and Landing for Boeing 737 at Farnborough Airport
Irish pubs serve alcohol on Good Friday for first time in decades
0:41

Irish pubs serve alcohol on Good Friday for first time in decades
Cheetah takes empty seat on Serengeti family safari
0:46

Cheetah takes empty seat on Serengeti family safari
Today in History for March 30th
1:38

Today in History for March 30th
Fire Breaks Out on Delta Air Lines Plane at Atlanta International Airport
0:35

Fire Breaks Out on Delta Air Lines Plane at Atlanta International Airport
Indian National Arrested in Brisbane for Alleged People Smuggling
0:30

Indian National Arrested in Brisbane for Alleged People Smuggling
Tony Blair: Brexit deal 'gateway to a Corbyn government'
0:45

Tony Blair: Brexit deal 'gateway to a Corbyn government'
AP Top Stories March 29 A
1:04

AP Top Stories March 29 A
0329_1800_sa_watch
1:21

Smart watch data tracked victim’s final movements before she was bashed to death
Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
1:49

Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0304_0700_nat_airstrike
0:25

Horror airstrike in Syria
 

A police official said the crash is believed to be a case of “operator error” in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The person was not authorized to comment on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The car ploughed into several people waiting near Boston's Logan Airport. Source: 7 News

The 56-year-old taxi driver’s vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area Monday afternoon near Logan International Airport in East Boston.

State police spokesman David Procopio says 10 people were injured, some seriously.

There were several reported casualties but the crash was put down to driver error. Source: 7 News

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables.

Procopio says based on the preliminary investigation, “there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional.”

- With AP

Back To Top