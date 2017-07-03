WATCH: Man lashes truck driver with belt in savage road rage brawl

A brutal road rage brawl erupted in the middle of a busy southeast London street involving fists, belts and cheap shots.

A raging truck driver is first seen launching a fury of punches through the window of a silver sedan as traffic builds up behind his unmanned vehicle.

The driver quickly exits his car to confront the much larger truckie as the pair size each other up.

After a few swings, the man in the green shirt whips his belt off and unleashes a series of lashes on his opponent.

The creative attack method was short lived but further enrages truck driver who charges at the man, pinning him against a fence to deliver three savage blows to his head.

Visibly drained, both men step back to have a more civilised conversation about who was at fault.

With traffic passing by them, a cyclist eventually intervenes, using his bike to separate the pair.

With the fight seemingly over, the men return to their vehicles before the man in green takes one last jab the truck driver’s face.

Police said they were called to the scene but were unable to locate the two drivers, who had fled by the time they arrived.