News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives

WATCH: Shocking footage as white cop pins black teen to ground

Yahoo7 /

A white off-duty police officer in Lansing, Illinois has been captured on camera pinning a black teenager to the ground and threatening to kill him for "trespassing" on his lawn.

0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
0414_1800_sa_fish
1:09

Unhappy diner admits biting waiter in fight sparked by fish fillet
0414_1800_sa_chase
1:05

Clearview Chase caught on camera
Video Shows Police Talking With YouTube Shooter
2:02

Video Shows Police Talking With YouTube Shooter
0413_1800_vic_bathtub
1:07

Police close in on bathtub killer
0413_1800_nsw_prison
2:11

Prison officers call snap 48 hour strike
0413_1800_nsw_crash
1:39

Two workmates killed in crash driving home from barbecue
Suspect Flees Traffic Stop With Georgia Police Officer Inside Car
9:44

Suspect Flees Traffic Stop With Georgia Police Officer Inside Car
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
Crowd Runs After Shot Fired Near White House
1:41

Crowd Runs After Shot Fired Near White House
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
 

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Brunson told WGN9 that he was checking up on a friend sitting on the policeman's front porch who had apparently been involved in a fight with other teens earlier in the day.

When the teenager walked onto the police officer's lawn, he was grabbed and pinned to the ground.

The off-duty cop pins a young black teen to the ground. Source: Facebook

In the video the officer, who has not been named, can be heard saying, "You are on my f***ing property, I could f***ing kill you".

He is also heard to say, "you're trespassing in my f***ing yard, do you understand?"

A white teen who is filming begs the police officer to "let him go, bro".

The teenager's friend can be heard off camera asking the man to "let him go". Source: Facebook

The officer held the black teen until on-duty officers arrived.

Brunson said the officer did not ask him to leave the property before pinning him to the ground.

The video was posted to Facebook by Brunson's cousin Ann Falls.

It has since been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

"So this is what happens when you walk on someone's grass," she wrote.

"This guy is a LANSING POLICE OFFICER and our family can't get anywhere filing a report on him.

"So this is what happens when you walk on someone's grass", the boy's cousin wrote on Facebook. Source: Facebook

"I'm sick of walking while black being a problem!"

On Tuesday afternoon the Lansing police department issued a statement saying it has responded to a fight involving 30 juveniles earlier in the day.

In February an off-duty policeman's confrontation with a group of teenagers on his lawn in Anaheim, California resulted in the police officer pulling his gun and firing a shot into the ground.

Back To Top