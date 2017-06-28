WATCH: Shocking footage as white cop pins black teen to ground

A white off-duty police officer in Lansing, Illinois has been captured on camera pinning a black teenager to the ground and threatening to kill him for "trespassing" on his lawn.

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Brunson told WGN9 that he was checking up on a friend sitting on the policeman's front porch who had apparently been involved in a fight with other teens earlier in the day.

When the teenager walked onto the police officer's lawn, he was grabbed and pinned to the ground.

In the video the officer, who has not been named, can be heard saying, "You are on my f***ing property, I could f***ing kill you".

He is also heard to say, "you're trespassing in my f***ing yard, do you understand?"

A white teen who is filming begs the police officer to "let him go, bro".

The officer held the black teen until on-duty officers arrived.

Brunson said the officer did not ask him to leave the property before pinning him to the ground.

The video was posted to Facebook by Brunson's cousin Ann Falls.

It has since been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

"So this is what happens when you walk on someone's grass," she wrote.

"This guy is a LANSING POLICE OFFICER and our family can't get anywhere filing a report on him.

"I'm sick of walking while black being a problem!"

On Tuesday afternoon the Lansing police department issued a statement saying it has responded to a fight involving 30 juveniles earlier in the day.

In February an off-duty policeman's confrontation with a group of teenagers on his lawn in Anaheim, California resulted in the police officer pulling his gun and firing a shot into the ground.