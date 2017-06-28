News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Father digs grave for critically ill daughter to 'prepare her for death'

Yahoo7 News /

A devastated father has prepared his critically ill daughter for death by lying alongside her everyday in a grave he dug.

Post-Nassar sex-assault probe snares Michigan State official
1:19

Post-Nassar sex-assault probe snares Michigan State official
Exclusive: Satellite images reveal show of force by Chinese navy in South China Sea
1:12

Exclusive: Satellite images reveal show of force by Chinese navy in South China Sea
Dutch Minister's Fluent Arabic is a Surprise on Tunisia Trade Visit
7:48

Dutch Minister's Fluent Arabic is a Surprise on Tunisia Trade Visit
Beijing shrouded in security, speculation over mystery North Korean guest
1:10

Beijing shrouded in security, speculation over mystery North Korean guest
Train believed to be carrying North Korean delegation leaves Beijing
0:38

Train believed to be carrying North Korean delegation leaves Beijing
Kansas girl at center of 1954 school segregation ruling dies
1:35

Kansas girl at center of 1954 school segregation ruling dies
Kansas girl at center of 1954 school segregation ruling dies
1:35

Kansas girl at center of 1954 school segregation ruling dies
0327_TMS_Im_Talking
5:17

Aussie dance pop band 'I'm Talking' are back!
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visits China: Bloomberg
0:57

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visits China: Bloomberg
How War Has Changed Syria's Landscape: Mapping the Destruction of East Damascus
2:28

How War Has Changed Syria's Landscape: Mapping the Destruction of East Damascus
Global stocks rebound as trade fears ease
1:52

Global stocks rebound as trade fears ease
World stocks bounce on report of U.S.-China trade talks
1:16

World stocks bounce on report of U.S.-China trade talks
 

Zhang Xinlei was born with thalassemia, a serious blood disorder that has seen her heartbroken parents spend nearly $20,000 for much needed medical treatment.

Unable to fund further medical costs, Mr Zhang Liyong, a farmer from Sichuan province in China said he fears his daughter’s days are limited.

“We borrowed money from many, but they are no longer willing to lend us more," Mr Zhang told local media.

Zhang Xinlei was born with thalassemia, a serious blood disorder that has seen her heartbroken parents pour in nearly $20,000 for much needed medical treatment.

The couple are now expecting their second child and briefly considered using the umbilical cord blood to help Xinlei with her treatment but soon realised they would not be able to fund the transplant. Source: Pear Video

Mr Zhang shared their heartbreaking story as he and his daughter laid side-by-side in a grave he dug not far from their home.

With their options exhausted, Mr Zhang said they have given up on pursuing the costly treatment and have instead started preparing their adored child for her death.

“We have been driven into a corner, there is no other option,” Deng Min, the girl's mother said.

“I could only come up with this idea - bringing her to play at this place. This is where she will rest in peace. All I can do is accompanying her every day,” Mr Zhang added.

The couple are now expecting their second child and briefly considered using the umbilical cord blood to help Xinlei with her treatment but soon realised they would not be able to fund the transplant.

Today's top news headlines - June 30

Back To Top