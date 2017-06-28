WATCH: Bus slams into man who gets up and walks into local pub

Police did not believe an Englishman was slammed to the ground by an out-of-control bus, before getting up and walking into his pub, until they watched the video.

It was an otherwise quiet Saturday morning when Simon Smith was walking down the street in Reading when a purple double-decker bus came around the corner behind him.

The bus left the road and picked Mr Smith up, thrusting him nearly 15 metres down the road.

Mr Smith skidded along the ground as the bus smashed into an awning and sent debris flying.

Miraculously the 53-year-old managed to escape serious injury and being crushed by the bus wheel.

Instead the truckie simply picked himself up from the ground, dusted off his clothes and walked into his local boozer.

A barmaid at the Purple Turtle pub told The Sun Mr Smith "bounced off the bus onto the floor and walked into the shelter".

She said the "lovely" regular managed to walk away with "just has a couple of scratches and bruises".

The local said he made the journey every Saturday to cash his wage cheque and "didn't think anything of it".

"But then I heard some banging behind me and I was hit from behind," Mr Smith told the newspaper.

And while it looked like he was after a much-needed stiff drink, the lorry driver said he was "actually looking for a place of refuge when I went into the doorway of the pub".

Mr Smith said paramedics and police did not believe him at first when he told them a bus hit him; the emergency workers reassuring him it was "only debris".

But after police watched the video, a police officer came up an apologised.

Co-owner of hte Purple Turtle Daniel Fraifeld said his regular patron "pretty much got up, brushed himself down and then an ambulance came and took him to be checked".

After his release, the publican said "I think he just went for a pint to relax".