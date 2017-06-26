'Move the kids away!': Video shows terrified residents flee London tower as another fire breaks out

Panic erupted after fire broke out in another apartment complex in London on Sunday, in close proximity to where the tragic Grenfell Tower fire occurred earlier this month.

Fire lashes another building in London merely days after Grenfell Tower tragedy

Almost 60 firefighters were called to the scene when a fire broke out in a flat on Mansfield Road in Gospel Oak.

In video captured inside the buiding terrified residents can be heard screaming in a mad panic to get everyone out.

One woman can be heard screaming, "Everyone get out, there is a fire!

"Move the kids and get back!"

Others can be heard screaming and crying in terror.

One flat on the second floor was badly damaged by the fire, however according to London Fire Brigade nobody was in the flat at the time of the fire occurred.

According to local authorities a small section of a flat on the third and fourth floor was also damaged by the fire.

One man was treated by London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

According to London Fire Brigade several people who where in the hallways, stairwells and common parts of the block were told to evacuate, whereas those who where in their flats and smoke or heat was not affecting them were told to stay in their flat.

“It is incidents like this which show how important it is to know what to do in the event of a fire, especially if you live in a flat. If there is a fire in another part of your building while you are inside your purpose-built flat or maisonette, and you're not affected by the fire stay put and call 999,” Station Manager Wayne Johnson said of the fire.

The fire comes merely days after the Grenfell Tower tragedy where an estimated 79 people died, and after residents in nearby towers were eveacuated amid fire safety concerns.

Since the tragedy thirty-four high-rise apartment blocks have failed fire cladding safety tests carried out in the wake of a deadly inferno at a west London tower according to the British Government.

Highly combustible cladding which was used to insulate Grenfell Tower and improve its appearance has been blamed for the rapid spread of the devastating blaze.

