Asylum seekers caught up in 'drug and underage prostitution scandal'

An alleged underage prostitution and drug scandal has seen six asylum seekers arrested on Nauru.

The would-be refugees stand accused of selling a teenage prostitute to male asylum seekers willing to pay for sex.

“The department is aware of these allegations. These are matters for the Nauru Police Force,” The Department of Immigration and Border Protection told The Courier-Mail.

It has since been alleged that some asylum seekers have been growing and selling marijuana too, however the size of the alleged drug racket remains unknown.

The Courier-Mail reports one woman has been charged with indecent assault of a minor and four others remain in custody over the drug charges.

The Department of Immigration and Border Patrol says they are matters for the Nauru Police Force.

The Australian government has been condemned by human rights groups for their firm stance on those attempting to arrive by boat.

Australian taxpayers instead fund tens of millions of dollars every year to house the asylum seekers in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

In 2016 more than 2,000 leaked incident reports from Nauru detailing sickening allegations of sexual abuse, assaults and self-harm among asylum seekers.

“We know who our friends are, and we know it is great to work alongside you in our fight against people smuggling,” Nauru's President Baron Waqa told Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in response to their renewed relationship.