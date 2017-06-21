ISIS fake 'Lego' figurines featuring decapitated heads available online in Australia

Fake Lego figurines inspired by ISIS militants are being marketed to Australian children and sold online for less than $10.

The off-brand "Falcon Commandos" toy sets are being made in China and are available on at least three websites, including one that ships to Australia.

The figurines come in a large range of eight sets that bear an unsettling resemblance to the ISIS militants.

Lego has distanced itself from the off-brand toys.

A Lego spokesperson said in the International Business Times "as a company dedicated to inspire and develop children, we would naturally never make a product like this".

Some of the figurines come with balaclavas and small flags that look eerily similar to the ISIS black flag.

The banners are marked "Allah" and "Muhammad", according to a mother whose son bought one set.

One of the images of the sets appears to show a militant holding a chainsaw with a severed, bloody head at its feet.

Other toys come with small barrels labelled "oil", sticks of dynamite, gun belts and catapults while some are being sold as counter-terror police and commandos.

The toys are "recommended" for ages six and up and one set was accidently purchased by a young boy from a store in Malaysia, which Berita Harian reports left his parents aghast.

The boy's mother Mahnun Mat Isa reported the toys to the Muslim-majority nation's police and Islamic Council, imploring them to ban the toys.

"I ask the authorities to not freely allow the entry of toys that touch on religious sensitivities in this country," Ms Mahnun told the website.

"I came to know about it when my son who was playing with the toy showed me the 'terrorist' character holding a banner which displayed the words 'Allah' and 'Muhammad.'"