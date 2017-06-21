News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NSW forest searched for woman's remains (clone 39795660)
The clues police believe will lead them to 'murdered' young woman's body

Police suspect Australian who fled Bali jail drowned in tiny escape hole

Yahoo7 News /

Authorities in Bali have deployed scuba divers in the hunt for four men who escaped from a prison in fears they never made it through their tunnel.

Trump Welcomes Emir of Qatar to White House
2:29

Trump Welcomes Emir of Qatar to White House
Man seen cutting down memorial to stabbed burglar
0:32

Man seen cutting down memorial to stabbed burglar
Plans to replace display units Oxford Museum
1:20

Plans to replace display units Oxford Museum
Bayer shares up on report Monsanto deal to get U.S. approval
1:45

Bayer shares up on report Monsanto deal to get U.S. approval
Daffodils have been left weeks behind schedule
0:56

Daffodils have been left weeks behind schedule
Man Teaches Scammer a Costly Phishing Lesson
2:52

Man Teaches Scammer a Costly Phishing Lesson
Geomagnetic variations could hold key to quake prediction
0:55

Geomagnetic variations could hold key to quake prediction
0410_1800_wa_livestocktrade
0:36

Agriculture minister launches review after shocking sheep footage emerges
Salisbury spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
0:59

Salisbury spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
Yulia Skripal discharged from the hospital
0:48

Yulia Skripal discharged from the hospital
0410_1800_qld_flu
0:27

Flu warning issued to Queenslanders over hygiene
0410_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:18

News Break - April 10
 

A hose was used to syphon water from the crude tunnel dug from inside the Indonesian island's Kerobokan prison after four inmates, including Perth man Shaun Davidson, escaped Monday.

It is believed the escapees used a fork and a bucket to dig their way out of the jail, but now police are examining if the men drowned on the way through.

When police investigators examined the tunnel on Tuesday through they discovered it was full of water.

Police divers arrive at Kerobokan prison to examine the water-logged tunnel. Source: 7 News

The four prisoners, including Perth man Shaun Davidson, remain at large. Source: 7 News

Police said the tunnel that goes under the prison walls and opens on a road alongside the prison is 15 metres long tunnel and 40 centimetres wide.

"We'll check inside. It could be the prisoners who escaped are still inside the hole," said Yudith Satria Ananta, head of the Badung police.

"So we'll dry it out."

Police had to drain the tunnel that filled with water. Source: 7 News

It's being examined whether the four convicts even made it through. Source: 7 News

A guard tower overlooks the tunnel however it was unmanned at the time due to major staff shortages.

Police are also investigating whether there were any inside men on the job by interviewing prison guards and officials.

Davidson pictured in 2016. Source: AAP

The hole Davidson used to escape the understaffed prison. Source: AAP

Davidson was arrested for using a fake passport and had only 10 weeks remaining on his sentence.

The 33-year-old from Subiaco man faced immediate deportation back to Perth upon his release where he faces drugs charges.

Davidson and his three cellmates all remain at large. Source: AAP

With still no sign of the four men, police have posted images of the wanted criminals in local shops.

"Up to tonight, there is no information that the four have been caught," chief Ananta told reporters after the escape was discovered.

Source: 7 News

"We hope they haven't left Bali, so it is easier for us to catch them."

Under Indonesia's criminal code, the four men face no major charges for successfully escaping prison if they were to be recaptured, provided they do not reoffend while at large.

Back To Top