Police suspect Australian who fled Bali jail drowned in tiny escape hole

Authorities in Bali have deployed scuba divers in the hunt for four men who escaped from a prison in fears they never made it through their tunnel.

A hose was used to syphon water from the crude tunnel dug from inside the Indonesian island's Kerobokan prison after four inmates, including Perth man Shaun Davidson, escaped Monday.

It is believed the escapees used a fork and a bucket to dig their way out of the jail, but now police are examining if the men drowned on the way through.

When police investigators examined the tunnel on Tuesday through they discovered it was full of water.

Police said the tunnel that goes under the prison walls and opens on a road alongside the prison is 15 metres long tunnel and 40 centimetres wide.

"We'll check inside. It could be the prisoners who escaped are still inside the hole," said Yudith Satria Ananta, head of the Badung police.

"So we'll dry it out."

A guard tower overlooks the tunnel however it was unmanned at the time due to major staff shortages.

Police are also investigating whether there were any inside men on the job by interviewing prison guards and officials.

Davidson was arrested for using a fake passport and had only 10 weeks remaining on his sentence.

The 33-year-old from Subiaco man faced immediate deportation back to Perth upon his release where he faces drugs charges.

With still no sign of the four men, police have posted images of the wanted criminals in local shops.

"Up to tonight, there is no information that the four have been caught," chief Ananta told reporters after the escape was discovered.

"We hope they haven't left Bali, so it is easier for us to catch them."

Under Indonesia's criminal code, the four men face no major charges for successfully escaping prison if they were to be recaptured, provided they do not reoffend while at large.