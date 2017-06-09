WATCH: UK Labour leader in world's most awkward high five gaffe

UK Labour Party leader, and the man on the brink of an unlikely Prime Ministership, has not let election night go without one more awkward moment.

UK Labour leader in world's most awkward high five gaffe

Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to high five Emily Thornberry, the returning MP for Islington South, went hilariously wrong as his party celebrated a surprisingly good showing that even stunned many within in its own ranks.

Celebrating with Ms Thornberry at Islington, Mr Corbyn, the MP for Islington North, goes for a high five, but his neighbouring MP appears to have missed the signal.

As she turns her attention elsewhere, it appears that Mr Corbyn awkwardly plants his hand in the centre of her chest.

This is a British election though, and in typically stoic style, both politicians appear to brilliantly ignore the faux pas.

Social media, however, was not about to let the slip go so easily.