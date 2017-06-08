Bizarre reason behind Japan's increasing demand for male nipple covers

Sales of male nipple covers have surged in Japan, with sports goods retailer Dot Store selling more than 50,000 of the breastplate-style chest covers so far this year.

#Unfree the nipple: Demand for male nipple covers on the rise in Japan

According to Channel NewsAsia, that's more than last year's total sales.

The patch is typically used by joggers to prevent chafing but it is increasingly being used by Japanese men to prevent their nipples being seen through clothing.

According to reports, there is increased demand for the product because Japanese women do not like to see men's nipples through their shirts at the office.

Otakomu News cited a 2013 survey which found 84 per cent of women did not want to see men’s nipples at work.

An advertisement to promote the water-resistant chest covers, shows a girl being turned off by her date when she realises she can see his nipples through his T-shirt.

The ad then gives a step-by-step guide to using the cover, from peeling it off to placing it in the correct position.

While many people around the world want to "free the nipple" from censorship on social media, it seems that when it comes to men, many Japanese women would prefer to "unfree" the offending body part.