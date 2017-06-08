A Texas family is mourning the death of their four-year-old son after he “dry drowned” one week after swimming on a family trip.

'Dry drowning' tragedy claims four-year-old son a week after swimming

Francisco Delgado Jnr made a desperate call to 911 after little Frankie stopped breathing on Tuesday (local time).

By the time they realised something was wrong, it was already too late.

He was unable to be resuscitated with doctors later revealing they found fluid in Frankie’s lungs and around his heart.

It’s believed he unintentionally inhaled a significant amount of water during the holiday.

Despite symptoms that resembled a stomach bug, his parents had no idea what kind of danger their son was in.

Still coming to terms with their loss, the heartbroken parents are now warning other parents to look out for the signs.

Dry drowning occurs when a person's lungs become unable to extract oxygen from the air, however doctors have warned that it can be incredibly hard to spot with symptoms often appearing to be somewhat unthreatening.

The Delgado family is finalizing funeral arrangements for their child they described as being “full of life”.

A GoFundMe page account has been set up to help with the unexpected expenses.