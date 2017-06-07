News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on beach in 'suspicious' circumstances

'Lion of London Bridge' fights off terrorists with bare hands

Yahoo7 News /

A Millwall Football Club fan lauded with saving lives amid a terrorist attack on the weekend has been dubbed “the Lion of London Bridge” for his efforts.

0309_1600_nat-BombUK
1:29

CCTV shows moment bomb is detonated on London tube
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0304_1800_vic_macedonia
0:25

Hundreds of angry Macedonian-Australians pour into Melbourne
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0302_1800_ADL-Fuel
1:19

Motorists confused by massive fuel price discrepancies
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0228_1130_nat_
1:57

Compulsory recall for millions of Australian cars
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Police Find Drugs in Highlighter Pens Imported From China to Sydney
2:10

Police Find Drugs in Highlighter Pens Imported From China to Sydney
0225_0500_nat_schoolkds
0:28

New report reveals school kids struggling
 

Roy Larner, 47, was drinking in the Black & Blue pub at Borough Markets on on Saturday night, London time, when three terrorists stormed in, armed with knives and shouting: “this is for Allah.”

Larner told The Sun he responded instinctively, suffering serious wounds during a one-on-three fistfight with the murderers.

Millwall FC fan Roy Larner was slashed and stabbed up to eight times in the melee. Photo: Twitter

He told the paper his gut response was: "I need take the piss out of these bastards.”

With that, the footy fan “like an idiot” bellowed, “F*** you. I’m Millwall”, in honour of his beloved south east London club and took the fight to the attackers. He said his war cry appeared to have made him their number one target.

"They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam',” he told the paper from an intensive care ward.

Larner was badly hurt in the exchange. He was stabbed and slashed between five and eight times.

His adversaries, along with seven innocent victims, are dead.

Britons are hailing Larner a hero, lauding his actions for buying others time to save their own lives.

Roy Larner's actions are being credited with buying others time to escape the murderers. Photo: Twitter

Britain’s tabloids have dubbed the accidental hero “the Lion of London Bridge”.

By Wednesday, South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was also being honoured for her heroism on Sunday. Unlike Roy Larner, Ms Boden did not survive.

The nurse, originally from Loxton, was living in London and was herself killed while trying to save others, according to English reports.

Back To Top