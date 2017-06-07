'Lion of London Bridge' fights off terrorists with bare hands

A Millwall Football Club fan lauded with saving lives amid a terrorist attack on the weekend has been dubbed “the Lion of London Bridge” for his efforts.

Roy Larner, 47, was drinking in the Black & Blue pub at Borough Markets on on Saturday night, London time, when three terrorists stormed in, armed with knives and shouting: “this is for Allah.”

Larner told The Sun he responded instinctively, suffering serious wounds during a one-on-three fistfight with the murderers.

He told the paper his gut response was: "I need take the piss out of these bastards.”

With that, the footy fan “like an idiot” bellowed, “F*** you. I’m Millwall”, in honour of his beloved south east London club and took the fight to the attackers. He said his war cry appeared to have made him their number one target.

"They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam',” he told the paper from an intensive care ward.

Larner was badly hurt in the exchange. He was stabbed and slashed between five and eight times.

His adversaries, along with seven innocent victims, are dead.

Britons are hailing Larner a hero, lauding his actions for buying others time to save their own lives.

Britain’s tabloids have dubbed the accidental hero “the Lion of London Bridge”.

By Wednesday, South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was also being honoured for her heroism on Sunday. Unlike Roy Larner, Ms Boden did not survive.

The nurse, originally from Loxton, was living in London and was herself killed while trying to save others, according to English reports.