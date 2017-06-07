Second Aussie killed in London terror attack confirmed as missing nanny

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has expressed her sorrow over the loss of "two beautiful young women" after receiving confirmation they had died in the London Bridge terror attack on the weekend.

Brisbane nanny Sara Zelenak and Adelaide nurse Kirsty Boden were among the seven killed by three terrorists on the weekend.

Speaking on 2GB on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop expressed her sorrow over the loss of two young women enjoying life in the UK capital.

Ms Bishop said in an earlier statement that the government was "deeply saddened to confirm" two Australians were killed in the attack but withheld the victims' names. Both families have since confirmed their losses.

"We continue to work with the United Kingdom authorities who have asked that we await official confirmation of the identities of the victims, and for the families to be official notified, before we release their names," Ms Bishop said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

Ms Boden's family said in a statement released on Tuesday night the 28-year-old was killed when she rushed to the aid of other victims.

"Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life," the Boden family said in the release made through London's Metropolitan Police.

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life."

It remains unclear if Ms Boden was hurt when three men used a van to run down pedestrians on the bridge or when they went on a stabbing rampage in a nearby market.

The three terrorists were quickly shot dead by police. All three men have since been identified by police.

"Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend," the family statement read.

"She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life."

The family, from Loxton in SA's Riverland region, asked for "the privacy we need to grieve away from the public eye".

Ms Boden worked in the theatre recovery ward at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital which said she was a "one in a million" nurse who "always went the extra mile for the patients in her care".

SA Premier Jay Weatherill offered his condolences saying "Kirsty's death brings the horror of terrorism closer to home for all of us".

"It's the random nature of this heinous crime which makes it so hard to fathom," he said in a statement.

- With AAP