News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Second Aussie killed in London terror attack confirmed as missing nanny

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has expressed her sorrow over the loss of "two beautiful young women" after receiving confirmation they had died in the London Bridge terror attack on the weekend.

0325_1800_vic_cricket
3:05

Australian cricket's greatest day of shame
0325_1800_wa_flight
3:11

Aussie welcome for first ever Perth to London flight
0324_1800_wa_flight
2:59

First non-stop flight from Australia to UK prepares for takeoff
0309_1600_nat-BombUK
1:29

CCTV shows moment bomb is detonated on London tube
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0303_sn_william3
7:47

My William: Part 3
0302_1800_ADL-Fuel
1:19

Motorists confused by massive fuel price discrepancies
Lion kills woman at refuge of South African 'lion whisperer'
1:40

Lion kills woman at refuge of South African 'lion whisperer'
0228_1800_ADL-Oakden
3:00

ICAC finds 'culture of coverups, incompetence and untruths' in Oakden report
0227_1800_syd_cars
0:23

A million more cars to be recalled over faulty airbags
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
 

Brisbane nanny Sara Zelenak and Adelaide nurse Kirsty Boden were among the seven killed by three terrorists on the weekend.

Speaking on 2GB on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop expressed her sorrow over the loss of two young women enjoying life in the UK capital.

Ms Bishop said in an earlier statement that the government was "deeply saddened to confirm" two Australians were killed in the attack but withheld the victims' names. Both families have since confirmed their losses.

"We continue to work with the United Kingdom authorities who have asked that we await official confirmation of the identities of the victims, and for the families to be official notified, before we release their names," Ms Bishop said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

The second Australian woman killed in London was Sara Zelenak. Source: Facebook

Ms Boden's family said in a statement released on Tuesday night the 28-year-old was killed when she rushed to the aid of other victims.

A photo released by the family of Kirsty Boden.

"Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life," the Boden family said in the release made through London's Metropolitan Police.

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life."

People observing a minute's silence in St Ann's Square, Manchester, in honour of the London Bridge terror attack victims. Photo: AAP

'' 'This is for Syria': Man gunned down after attacking police with hammer at Notre Dame
'' Australian nurse killed in London attack died running to help victims
'' Dead Melbourne terrorist's violent history of crime

It remains unclear if Ms Boden was hurt when three men used a van to run down pedestrians on the bridge or when they went on a stabbing rampage in a nearby market.

The three terrorists were quickly shot dead by police. All three men have since been identified by police.

"Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend," the family statement read.

"She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life."

The family, from Loxton in SA's Riverland region, asked for "the privacy we need to grieve away from the public eye".

Ms Boden worked in the theatre recovery ward at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital which said she was a "one in a million" nurse who "always went the extra mile for the patients in her care".

SA Premier Jay Weatherill offered his condolences saying "Kirsty's death brings the horror of terrorism closer to home for all of us".

"It's the random nature of this heinous crime which makes it so hard to fathom," he said in a statement.

Newsbreak – June 7

- With AAP

Back To Top