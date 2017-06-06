Angry cabbie lets fly at parking inspector ticketing cars outside Manchester concert

An English cab driver has teed off on a Manchester parking inspector seen ticketing taxis near the One Love Manchester concert in the wake of the Ariana Grande concert terrorist attacks.

Robbie Aden posted the video on Facebook, and said taxi drivers had been waiting nearby to offer free trips to concert goers.

Video of the confrontation between the angry cabbie and one of a team of parking inspectors quickly racked up tens of thousands of views online.

“I’m just doing a job,” the inspector can he heard saying, sparking an impassioned reaction from Aden.

“This is not doing a job. There’s doing a job and there’s having compassion, mate,” the cabbie rails.

“This is not having compassion.

“I could’ve charged people to come up here; drove them from Liverpool for nothing.

“Why are you giving people tickets? People are terrified to come here, mate. People died down the road a couple of weeks ago, and you’re just giving them f'''''''''' g tickets.

“You’re not human. It’s wrong. On any other day fair due but not on a day like this.

“You’re booking the man who’s got no money who’s helping other people.”

Aden told the inspectors the taxi drivers had been told by police to wait in the area that had been ticketed.

The inspectors copped further anger when the angry crowd noticed they were wearing “Let’s Stand Together Manchester” stickers on their uniforms.

Taxi drivers in Manchester were heavily praised for their actions during the chaos that followed a suicide bomb explosion at the Manchester Arena last month.

Multiple reports of taxi drivers ferrying horrified Grande fans out of the area emerged quickly after the attacks.

On Monday, the cabbies were preparing for an encore performance of their own, offering more free rides and asking only for donations to support victims of the attack.

Twenty two people were killed in the May 23 attack, with a further 119 injured.