'You're fake news': Outrage after CNN accused of staging terror protest

As acts of ruthless terrorism continue to dominate news headlines, CNN has been forced to reject claims that a reporter helped stage a counter terrorism protest to strengthen her interview.

During a live cross, reporter Becky Anderson referred to the demonstrators protesting against ISIS where the London Bridge terror attacks unfolded.

“Behind me you can see a sign here, hashtag 'turn to love'', hashtag 'for London', hashtag 'ISIS will lose', and flowers left in remembrance of those who left their lives,” Ms Anderson said during the interview.

What she failed to mention was how those protesters got there.

Footage shared by a bystander shows Ms Anderson ushering the demonstrators into a more visible position, prompting claims of “fake news”.

The video, captioned with “CNN creating the narrative #FakeNews” has seen the reporter and major broadcaster publicly mocked.

“CNN is breaking news. Literally,” reporter Dave Rubin wrote ton Twitter.

“This is very disturbing,” former US diplomat Richard Grenell said.

CNN directed the "protestors" to make it look better for the camera, that alone is not allowed for journalism — Captn Houston (@Captain_Houston) June 5, 2017

Does CNN have some fake protestors ready to go? Don't forget to contribute to the actors union!! You are pathetic! — CPA (@rossmeadowscpa) June 5, 2017

CNN rubbished the claims, describing the allegations as “nonsense”.

"This story is nonsense. The group of demonstrators that was at the police cordon was being allowed through by officers so they could show their signs to the gathered media,” a CNN spokesman said.

"The CNN crew, along with other media present, simply filmed them doing so."