'You're fake news': Outrage after CNN accused of staging terror protest

Yahoo7 News /

As acts of ruthless terrorism continue to dominate news headlines, CNN has been forced to reject claims that a reporter helped stage a counter terrorism protest to strengthen her interview.

During a live cross, reporter Becky Anderson referred to the demonstrators protesting against ISIS where the London Bridge terror attacks unfolded.

“Behind me you can see a sign here, hashtag 'turn to love'', hashtag 'for London', hashtag 'ISIS will lose', and flowers left in remembrance of those who left their lives,” Ms Anderson said during the interview.

What she failed to mention was how those protesters got there.

Footage shared by a bystander shows Ms Anderson ushering the demonstrators into a more visible position, prompting claims of “fake news”.

CNN Reporter Becky Anderson has been accused of helping stage a terrorism protest following the latest attacks on London. Source: Twitter

The demonstrators have insisted they moved into the camera's line of vision on their accord. Source: Twitter

The video, captioned with “CNN creating the narrative #FakeNews” has seen the reporter and major broadcaster publicly mocked.

“CNN is breaking news. Literally,” reporter Dave Rubin wrote ton Twitter.

“This is very disturbing,” former US diplomat Richard Grenell said.





The protesters also appeared at the side of the BBC's coverage. Source: BBC

CNN rubbished the claims, describing the allegations as “nonsense”.

"This story is nonsense. The group of demonstrators that was at the police cordon was being allowed through by officers so they could show their signs to the gathered media,” a CNN spokesman said.

"The CNN crew, along with other media present, simply filmed them doing so."

