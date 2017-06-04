News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
How eagle-eyed cameraman caught Aussie cricketers cheating

Man fleeing terrorist attack with pint cheered as symbol of London spirit

Nicholas McCallum
Yahoo7 News /

One image showing members of the public fleeing Saturday's attack in the streets London is being held up as a symbol of great British resilience.

Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
0:57

Independence supporters clash with police in Barcelona
37 dead in Russian shopping mall fire - Russian agencies
0:43

37 dead in Russian shopping mall fire - Russian agencies
0326_0500_nat_qantas
4:09

Qantas' first non-stop flight to UK
'We love 'gagging' the children' with art - U.S. DJ Seth Troxler and artist Scooter LaForge
1:24

'We love 'gagging' the children' with art - U.S. DJ Seth Troxler and artist Scooter LaForge
Global landmarks go dark for Earth Hour
0:40

Global landmarks go dark for Earth Hour
0325_1800_wa_flight
3:11

Aussie welcome for first ever Perth to London flight
North Korea's isolation makes them less subject to negotiations - Obama
1:30

North Korea's isolation makes them less subject to negotiations - Obama
Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
1:49

Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
1:07

Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
Aid workers hit by airstrike in Eastern Ghouta: Social media video
1:19

Aid workers hit by airstrike in Eastern Ghouta: Social media video
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
Russian presidential candidate throws water at rival after on-air insult
0:42

Russian presidential candidate throws water at rival after on-air insult
 

A dozen people are seen running to safety through the city's streets, but one man who had to evacuate the pub decided to take his pint with him.

The unidentified reveller was snapped making his way to safety with his drink; cautious he won't spill a drop.

The photo could even lead to a rethink of one British adage: Keep calm and carry your pint on.

"People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!" tweeted Howard Mannella.

Several Twitter users raised their glasses to the man's spirit, one pointing out it was a necessary given the price of a lager in London.

London terror: Seven innocent people dead, dozens more victims stabbed and injured
London attacks: Seventh person confirmed dead after night of carnage in the streets

"Evacuate? Well, OK. But this beer cost £6 a pint. I'm taking it with me. #LondonBridge," Andrew Brooks tweeted.

A parody account of Australian conservative political strategist Lynton Crosby cheered the man as mark of the city's character.

"People flee a terrorist attack LIKE LONDONERS. #LoveLondon #LondonBridge," the account tweeted.

The photo is some light relief for a city coming to terms with a terror attack in which seven innocent people were killed and another 48 were left hospitalised.

But as Twitter user Sue Miller's photo showed, many Londoners are carrying on just fine.

Back To Top