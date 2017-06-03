Hitting back: Kathy Griffin labels Trump a bully saying ‘he broke me’

Tearful and defiant comedian Kathy Griffin now says she is the victim.

“This isn’t right, it just isn’t right,” the comedian said at a press conference on Saturday.

Even though she had initially apologised for posing with a fake bloodied and severed head depicting US President Donald Trump, she has now hit back saying that Trump "broke" her.

“I’m going to be honest, he broke me, he broke me,” she said fighting back tears.

Griffin also conceded that her career was likely over due to the gaff.

“It was a parody of Trumps own sexist remarks,” a spokesperson for Griffin said at the press conference while speaking in Kathy’s defence.

Since the stunt first went viral the comedian has lost sponsorships and jobs, including her role as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with journalist Anderson Cooper.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Dear @CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

The image and video from the shoot appeared on social media on Tuesday.

President Trump said the image of Griffin with the gory mask resembling him was "sick" and that it had traumatized his family, especially his youngest son, 11-year-old Barron.

Trump's oldest son, Donald Jr, called for employers to drop the comedian.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest, (Trump) broke me,” said Griffin, 56, a two-time Emmy-winning performer known for her deliberately provocative brand of humor. She added that she had received death threats.

Griffin reiterated the apology she posted on social media late on Tuesday, but had been remained defiant, initially saying, "I'm not afraid of Donald Trump, he's a bully."

She also added that she intended to continue making jokes about the president.

Prior to her breakdown, Griffin described herself as a provocative woman who has often had to deal with older white men in positions of power.

"What's happening to me has never happened ever, in the history of this great country, which is that a sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are personally, I feel, trying to ruin my life - forever,” she said.

Griffin said the photo was intended to mock Trump's comments during the presidential campaign, when he told CNN that Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her - wherever" when she moderated a 2015 presidential debate.

Trump's remark was widely interpreted as referring to menstrual blood, implying that Kelly was in an unfriendly mood because she was menstruating.

At his daily briefing on Friday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined to respond to Griffin's remarks, saying that the president, the first lady and the Secret Service had made clear their views on the photo.

Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign spokeswoman, criticised Griffin on Twitter after her appearance on Friday, saying that Griffin had had a nervous breakdown about "misogyny & mean white men" at the press conference.

The US Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, has opened an inquiry into the photo of Griffin posing with the severed-head replica.