Three-week-old baby left alone with pitbulls dies from severe dog bite

A three-week-old girl has been mauled to death after being left alone in a house with three pitbulls, police in the US say.

Susannah Jean Murray was found bleeding from the head in a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan, last week from what is believed to be a severe dog bite.

She died on Friday at the Helen Devos Children's Hospital after seven hours of emergency surgery, WZZM13 reported.

Police said baby Sussanah was found bleeding from the head while one of the three pitbulls in the house was found nearby with blood around its mouth.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sergeant Terry Dixon said the child had been left in a restraint bouncy chair for several minutes while her mother was outside. Another adult reportedly found the injured infant.

“The breed of a pit bull, by itself, is not enough to condemn it, any dog can bite," he said.

"This serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog.”

Neighbours told media they were frightened by the animals, which could jump out of their fenced in yard.

They said the animals were “vicious” nuisances.

“I’d be scared, because when the dogs get out the fence, they used to chase us,” Hawa Abdi told Detroit Free Press.

But others said they had never experience issues with the animals, which they believed may have been being bred at the property.

The dogs were quarantined at the Kent County Animal Shelter while children’s services officers are now assessing the safety of two older children who live in the house.