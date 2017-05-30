Three-week-old baby left alone with pitbulls dies from severe dog bite

News

Susannah Jean Murray was found bleeding from the head in a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan, last week from what is believed to be a severe dog bite.

She died on Friday at the Helen Devos Children's Hospital after seven hours of emergency surgery, WZZM13 reported.

Sussanah Jean Murray died of a severe dog bite after seven hours of emergency surgery. Photo: Supplied

Police said baby Sussanah was found bleeding from the head while one of the three pitbulls in the house was found nearby with blood around its mouth.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sergeant Terry Dixon said the child had been left in a restraint bouncy chair for several minutes while her mother was outside. Another adult reportedly found the injured infant.


“The breed of a pit bull, by itself, is not enough to condemn it, any dog can bite," he said.

"This serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog.”

Police said one of the dogs was found with blood around its mouth. Photo: Facebook

Neighbours told media they were frightened by the animals, which could jump out of their fenced in yard.

They said the animals were “vicious” nuisances.

Grand Rapids police spokesman Sgt Terry Dixon, inset, said the breed of dog alone was not enough to condemn the pets. Photo: AP

“I’d be scared, because when the dogs get out the fence, they used to chase us,” Hawa Abdi told Detroit Free Press.

But others said they had never experience issues with the animals, which they believed may have been being bred at the property.

The dogs were quarantined at the Kent County Animal Shelter while children’s services officers are now assessing the safety of two older children who live in the house.

