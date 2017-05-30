News

Protestors charged after 'locking themselves inside pig pen
Animal activists charged after 'locking themselves inside pig pen'

Bananas and Pop-Tarts: Woman, 70, found alive in crashed car after five days

Yahoo7 News /

A 70-year-old US woman missing for five days has been found alive at the bottom of a 10-metre embankment living on fruit and Pop-Tarts in her crashed car.

Sharon Lee Leaming was found alive on Sunday after she went missing last Tuesday in the state of Washington, The Olympian reports.

She was last seen after she left a family property but did not return home.

Family members told Fox Q13 the 70-year-old had survived on bananas, Pop-Tarts and three bottles of water.

Sharon Lee Leaming was found alive after five days, living on bananas and Pop-Tarts. Source: Supplied

Ms Leaming was flown to the Harbourview Medical Centre in Seattle for treatment, the Thurston County Sheriff Department said.

It's believed Ms Leaming suffered a medical episode before her vehicle left the road.

