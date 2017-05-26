'Terrifying' wifi name cancels packed flight on day of Manchester bombing

A pilot has refused to fly a packed aircraft after a personal wifi account named Jihadist Cell London 1 was discovered on board, the same day as the Manchester suicide bombing.

'Utterly unacceptable' wifi name cancels flight on day of Manchester bombing

As the world came to learn of the sickening details, one Gatwick-bound passenger noticed something wasn’t quite right on his flight out of Mexico.

“As I sat in my seat I noticed one of the options for wifi connection on my phone relating to being a jihadist. I accosted a member of cabin crew, who took my phone up to the cockpit,” the passenger told the Sun.

“There were a lot of women in tears because of what we knew had happened earlier in Manchester."

Grounded in Cancun, the furious pilot issued a stern warning to all those on board.

“Someone has something on their phone which had an extremely subversive title to it, Jihadists Cell London 1, and obviously we have to take this kind of thing very, very seriously,” the Thomson pilot told the passengers.

“Someone has managed to do this on a hot point and it is a security issue and I’m sure you’ll understand I’m not prepared to depart with something like this on the aircraft.

“Whatever, this is utterly unacceptable. Our security people are looking into this.

“We’re going to come down the left hand side of the aircraft, they are going to ask you to switch on your electronic stuff for them to check a few things."

With no responsibility taken for the network name, the Thomson pilot refused to fly out, resulting in the complete cancellation of the flight.