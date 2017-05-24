One-armed mum and daughter hoaxed into licking feet of Poundworld staff while being ridden like horses

A mother with only one arm and her daughter were ridden like horses around a UK discount store as they licked the staff's feet in what turned out to be a humiliating scam.

A prank caller impersonating a charity worker phoned Poundworld in Barnstaple and told staff to close the store for a team training exercise that would require them to recruit two members of the public into a competition.

Enter 24-year-old Naomi Desmond and her 55-year-old mother Pamela.

As the only two customers in the discount store at the time, they were taken into the backroom and spoke to the caller who told the pair they could earn more than $5000.

After agreeing to the terms, the mother and daughter were subjected to a series of humiliating tasks while they were referred to as “ugly” and “beast”.

Under strict instruction, staff then tied string around the women's ears, threw water over them, drew on their faces and made them crawl around the store on their hands and knees.

In the most depraved acts of the hoax, the mother and daughter were ridden like horses around the store and told to lick the staff's feet.

The pair eventually put an end to the humiliation and left the store.

"I started to think this was a scam and my mum then mentioned this to the staff and eventually we left saying if this was a prank we would want compensation," Naomi said

"The manager asked to take my number and promised to let me know what happened."

Moments later, the prank caller phoned the mother and said they only had 10 minutes left to win their money.

"He said to go back to the store and when you arrive, you have to knock on the door on your hands and knees," Naomi recalled.

Reluctantly, she and her mother returned to the store before a manager put a stop to the ordeal under the instructions of HR and offered the pair a $200 Poundworld voucher for their suffering.

"I sustained injuries, my knees were red raw and I had marks on my wrists, arms and back," Naomi added.

"It’s ridiculous, we want to sue but we can't because the police don't know who it is," she said.

A Poundworld spokesperson said they “apologise unreservedly to our customer for their experience at our Barnstaple store, which our team also fell victim of".

"The incident has been referred to the police and we are assisting them with their enquiries,"they said.