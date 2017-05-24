News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Protestors charged after 'locking themselves inside pig pen
Animal activists charged after 'locking themselves inside pig pen'

One-armed mum and daughter hoaxed into licking feet of Poundworld staff while being ridden like horses

Yahoo7 News /

A mother with only one arm and her daughter were ridden like horses around a UK discount store as they licked the staff's feet in what turned out to be a humiliating scam.

0330_1800_nsw_eastershow
1:47

Surprise for long-time Sydney Royal Easter Show volunteer
0330_1800_nsw_hacking
0:23

Under Armour hacking breach affects 150 million people
0330_1800_nsw_walls
1:46

Residents living next to WestConnext project claim construction work destroying homes
Tough Little Garda Helps Perform Roadside Checks
2:56

Tough Little Garda Helps Perform Roadside Checks
0330_1800_nsw_seal
0:22

Sunbaking seal returns to Sydney’s eastern suburbs
0330_1800_nsw_goodfriday
2:13

Good Friday services observed across Sydney
Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats
1:31

Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats
0330_1800_nsw_russia
1:46

Russia expels 60 American diplomats
0330_1800_nsw_politics
1:39

MPs in dual citizenship scandal won't pay back salaries
0330_1800_nsw_balloon
1:51

Questions over hot air balloon crash in Hunter Valley
0330_1800_nsw_punch
2:28

Stannard out of Commonwealth Games after coward punch
St. Louis Firefighters Use Oxygen Mask to Resuscitate Cat
0:31

St. Louis Firefighters Use Oxygen Mask to Resuscitate Cat
 

A prank caller impersonating a charity worker phoned Poundworld in Barnstaple and told staff to close the store for a team training exercise that would require them to recruit two members of the public into a competition.

Enter 24-year-old Naomi Desmond and her 55-year-old mother Pamela.

As the only two customers in the discount store at the time, they were taken into the backroom and spoke to the caller who told the pair they could earn more than $5000.

After agreeing to the terms, the mother and daughter were subjected to a series of humiliating tasks while they were referred to as “ugly” and “beast”.

Naomi and Pamela Desmond were the victims of a cruel prank call that also duped staff members. Source: Facebook

Under strict instruction, staff then tied string around the women's ears, threw water over them, drew on their faces and made them crawl around the store on their hands and knees.

In the most depraved acts of the hoax, the mother and daughter were ridden like horses around the store and told to lick the staff's feet.

The pair eventually put an end to the humiliation and left the store.

"I started to think this was a scam and my mum then mentioned this to the staff and eventually we left saying if this was a prank we would want compensation," Naomi said

"The manager asked to take my number and promised to let me know what happened."

Moments later, the prank caller phoned the mother and said they only had 10 minutes left to win their money.

"He said to go back to the store and when you arrive, you have to knock on the door on your hands and knees," Naomi recalled.

Staff at the Barnstaple Poundworld were hoaxed into closing the store by a prank caller. Source: Poundworld

Reluctantly, she and her mother returned to the store before a manager put a stop to the ordeal under the instructions of HR and offered the pair a $200 Poundworld voucher for their suffering.

"I sustained injuries, my knees were red raw and I had marks on my wrists, arms and back," Naomi added.

"It’s ridiculous, we want to sue but we can't because the police don't know who it is," she said.

A Poundworld spokesperson said they “apologise unreservedly to our customer for their experience at our Barnstaple store, which our team also fell victim of".

"The incident has been referred to the police and we are assisting them with their enquiries,"they said.

Back To Top