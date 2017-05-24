WATCH: Mother and daughters 'lucky to survive' being rammed by car

A young UK family is lucky to be alive after an out-of-control car rammed them through a fence.

WATCH: Car crash smashes mother and young daughters through fence

Mandy White, 42, was walking her children Poppy and Taylor to school in Benfleet, Essex when one car failed to give way at a junction, collecting another and sending it hurtling in the family’s direction.

CCTV footage captured the collision as the silver Toyota Yaris spun 90 degrees, mounted the pavement, giving the family no time to react.

“The car hit us and pinned me, my Taylor who was in a pram, and my five-year-old daughter Poppy up against a fence,” Ms White said.

“I remember lying on the floor and my five-year-old was laying right next to me with the car over her legs.

“We were all screaming because the car was still revving and I thought that car was going to crush my children. I don't remember how we got out. We're lucky to be alive.”

The mother could be seen frantically trying to remove her children away from the scene in the panicked moments following the crash.

Both drivers rush from their vehicles in a bid to help the family, who were fortunate to escape any long-term injuries.

The family was taken to a nearby hospital where Ms White was treated for a facial injury and Poppy treated for leg injuries.

“If it hadn't been a fence and it was a brick wall I think Poppy certainly wouldn't be here now,” Ms White told SWNS.

“I really thought I was going to lose them [my two younger daughters] that day. I just keep reliving it in my head.

“We really were very lucky. We really don't want to be apart from each other at the moment.”