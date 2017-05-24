News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

'Angel of Manchester' dubbed a hero for sheltering 50 children after blast

Yahoo UK /

A woman who provided shelter to distressed children caught up in Monday night's (local time) Manchester Arena terror attack has been hailed as a hero.

Paula Robinson, 48, was at the train station next to the arena with her husband when she felt the explosion and saw dozens of teenagers screaming and running away from the arena.

The Good Samaritan ushered the panicked children into a Holiday Inn and put out a message on Facebook.

At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at the venue on Monday night (local time).

Police say the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack and that a lone male suicide bomber detonated an “improvised explosive device” in the foyer of the venue.

Paula Robinson found shelter for more than 50 children after the Manchester blast.

Social media users are using the hashtag #ManchesterMissing to help trace missing concert-goers in the wake of the attack, which killed 19 people.

Many other hotels said they would offer free rooms to those affected by the blast – in particular children separated from their parents.

“We ran out,” Mrs Robinson said. “It was literally seconds after the explosion. I got the teens to run with me.”

She wrote online: “We have got about 50 kids with us waiting to be picked up, they are safe we will look after them.



“Please repost for any parents with children at MEN. We have taken as many kids as we can to Holiday Inn. We will keep them safe and stay with them.”

One Twitter user said: “Get her a cuppa, a hug and a knighthood. #hero”

“Paula Robinson you are an incredible person to take terrified kids to a place of safety, a beacon in the darkness of this horror.”

“Whoever this Paula Robinson person is, she is a hero," another added.

Facebook also activated its Safety Check function, which allowed users who were in the area to tell family that they are safe.


Chief constable Ian Hopkins confirmed children were “among the deceased”.

An eight-year-old girl from Leyland, Saffie Rose Roussos, was at the Ariana Grande concert with her mother Lisa and her older sister when the attack happened.

Earlier, Georgina Bethany Callander was the first victim to be named in the aftermath of the Manchester attack.

“The most horrific incident we have ever faced in Manchester,” he added.

