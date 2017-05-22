Big-game hunter crushed to death as dying elephant takes revenge

A dying elephant has picked up a big-game hunter and crushed him to death after she was fatally wounded.

Theunis Botha, 51, had just fatally wounded a female elephant before he and his hunting mates were set upon in Gwai, Zimbabwe

The dying female managed to pick up Botha with her trunk before collapsing and crushing the hunter to death.

The group had been on a walk when they came across the herd of four breeding elephants, shooting at three, before the fourth stormed in from the side.

While friends and family paid tribute to the father-of-five, critics of big-game hunting labelled his death as “pure karma”.

“You should be crying for the innocent elephant that was senselessly murdered not this idiot hunter who deserved what he got,” One man wrote.

"RIP the elephants... Only... Poetic justice for once in a cruel unjust world," another commented.

Along with his wife, Botha ran a big-game hunting company called Theunis Botha's Big Game Safaris and Hounds

The South African specialised in big-game safaris and often took wealthy foreigners on hunts for lions, leopards and other animals.

