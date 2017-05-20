Cooper's crude remarks about one Trump supporter's unwavering loyalty

One of America's most widely respected news anchors used some very crude language to sum up how far one Donald Trump supporter would go to defend the president.

CNN's Anderson Cooper was clearly fed up while interviewing Trump stalwart Jeffery Lord who, against a tonne of bad press, was continuing to defend President Trump.

Following several weeks of chaos, leaks and firings from the White House, Lord was defending the president's right to call former FBI Director James Comey a "nut job" when he with Russian officials in the Oval Office earlier this month.

The unwavering defence led a frustrated Cooper to employ some toilet humour.

"If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it," Cooper said.

"I don't know what he would do that you would not defend," he added, praising Lord for being a "loyal guy"

Cooper later apologised for the "crude" remark, to Lord during the interview and later on Twitter.

"I regret the crude sentence I spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air," he tweeted.

"It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry."

The discussion was in reference to reports President Trump told Russian diplomats last week his firing of "nut job" James Comey had eased the pressure on him, even as the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation had moved into the White House.

A Washington Post report, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, said a senior Trump adviser is now considered a "person of interest" in the law enforcement investigation into whether Trump's campaign associates coordinated with Russia in an effort to sway the 2016 election.

And The New York Times reported that the president had told Russian officials he felt the dismissal of his FBI director had relieved "great pressure" on him. The White House has said the firing was unrelated to the FBI's Russia investigation.

The Senate intelligence committee announced that Comey had agreed to testify at an open hearing at an undetermined date after Memorial Day.

Comey will certainly be asked about encounters that precipitated his firing, including a January dinner in which, Comey has told associates, Trump asked for his loyalty.

In the Oval Office weeks later, Comey told associates, the president asked him to shut down an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey is known to produce memos documenting especially sensitive or unsettling encounters, such as after the February meeting.

The new headlines were a fresh indication that Trump would not be able to change the subject from what appears to be an intensifying investigation reaching toward the president and his inner circle.