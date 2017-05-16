News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
'Do you like that?' Shocking vision of 'police brutality on disability pensioner'

This is what was on the Maccas menu 75 years ago

Cianan Brennan - TheJournal.ie
Yahoo UK /

Happy Birthday to the Golden Arches.

How bad is the situation at America's southern border?
6:59

How bad is the situation at America's southern border?
This analyst has a 'hold' rating on Tesla
2:47

This analyst has a 'hold' rating on Tesla
'It is a long road ahead for Spotify': Analyst
3:22

'It is a long road ahead for Spotify': Analyst
Trump slams Mexico as asylum seekers approach US border
9:26

Trump slams Mexico as asylum seekers approach US border
Jerry Brown's challenger talks taking on California governor
4:05

Jerry Brown's challenger talks taking on California governor
0403_1130_nat_sewage
0:27

Teen rescued from toxic drain
0403_1130_nat_finance
1:09

Midday Finance Report - April 3
0403_1130_nat_energy
1:33

Turnbull facing backlash over energy guarantee
'Tech Tyranny': U.S. military seeking Amazon's help
3:51

'Tech Tyranny': U.S. military seeking Amazon's help
0403_1130_nat_policebrutality
0:44

Investigation into shocking police force used
0403_1130_nat_dreamworld
1:30

Dreamworld inquest begins
0403_1130_nat_cyclone
1:48

Cyclone warning between Ayr and Sarina
 

McDonald’s turned 75 on Monday (US time) and it’s safe to say the company has come a long way from its origins in wartime America.

Originally a barbecue restaurant in San Benardino, California, here’s what was on the menu in Richard and Maurice McDonald’s eatery in 1940.

An early McDonald's menu, left, compared to one of the very first examples, right. Photo: Supplied

The brothers soon worked out that the majority of their business came from selling hamburgers, and this is what their restaurant looked like in 1948, after it was officially retooled as a fast-food burger joint.

Six years later the McDonald brothers had their franchise bought out from under them by 52-year-old businessman Ray Kroc, and the rest is history.

The original McDonald's outlet as seen in the US in 1943. Photo: AP

The world-famous golden arches and capital ‘M’ McDonald’s sign were first brought before the public in 1968.

This is what the franchise’s first ever UK restaurant and menu looked like in 1974:

The first Australian restaurant was opened in in Yagoona in western Sydney in 1971. It was later closed in 1994 while other stores continued to spring up around the country.

These days, McDonald's is not the dominant fast food chain of times past – not helped by a series of hygiene and health scandals that have decimated its business in Asia, and new, hipper franchises like Five Guys that have eaten into its American dominance.

The company, under new CEO Steve Easterbrook is on a major reboot drive in order to win back its business.

Back To Top