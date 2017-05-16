This is what was on the Maccas menu 75 years ago

Happy Birthday to the Golden Arches.

McDonald’s turned 75 on Monday (US time) and it’s safe to say the company has come a long way from its origins in wartime America.

Originally a barbecue restaurant in San Benardino, California, here’s what was on the menu in Richard and Maurice McDonald’s eatery in 1940.

The brothers soon worked out that the majority of their business came from selling hamburgers, and this is what their restaurant looked like in 1948, after it was officially retooled as a fast-food burger joint.

Six years later the McDonald brothers had their franchise bought out from under them by 52-year-old businessman Ray Kroc, and the rest is history.

The world-famous golden arches and capital ‘M’ McDonald’s sign were first brought before the public in 1968.

This is what the franchise’s first ever UK restaurant and menu looked like in 1974:

The first Australian restaurant was opened in in Yagoona in western Sydney in 1971. It was later closed in 1994 while other stores continued to spring up around the country.

These days, McDonald's is not the dominant fast food chain of times past – not helped by a series of hygiene and health scandals that have decimated its business in Asia, and new, hipper franchises like Five Guys that have eaten into its American dominance.

The company, under new CEO Steve Easterbrook is on a major reboot drive in order to win back its business.