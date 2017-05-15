'Huge reboot': President Trump looking to fire several key staff and advisors: reports

President Donald Trump is considering firing several of his top aids and strategists in massive shake up that comes at the urging of some of his long-time fiends and outside-of-Washington advisors.

In a "huge reboot", the president could be looking to turf out Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon along with his press secretary Sean Spicer, Axios reports.

Mr Trump is also said to be "frustrated and angry" with several of his Cabinet members as well as his staff.

"He's frustrated and angry at everyone," one of the unnamed confidants told the website.

The conversations with the president's advisers outside of the White House are said to be growing more intense after weeks of missteps and fumbles, with the Trump Administration going from crisis to chaos in the wake of the last week's firing of FBI head James Comey.

The friends have pointed out to the president that while his approval ratings are not going up the number of leaks have been rising.

"The advice he's getting is to go big — that he has nothing to lose," the confidant said.

"The question now is how big and how bold. I'm not sure he knows the answer to that yet."

If the advice is heeded, Mr Trump's inner circle could shrink to an intimate family circle, with his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner becoming chief advisors and strategists.

The president's daughter and son-in-law are both in their 30s with scant government and political experience.

Sources also claim the president is frustrated with several of his Cabinet members either forging ahead with their own agendas or boasting massive achievements over small victories.

Mr Trump is said to be frustrated with his Attorney General Jeff Sessions who last week commanded prosecutors to seek the toughest penalties for drug offenders while at the same time Mr Kushner has been tasked with reforming the American justice and penal systems.

Mr Trump's friend Wilbur Ross has also reportedly ticked off the president after show boating on a China trade announcement that does little in terms of gains.

He is also said to be annoyed with Health Secretary Tom Price for the slow progress on health care reform.