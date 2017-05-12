'I want to murder the people around you': Message from sister's boyfriend revealed in van Breda trial

A stunning twist has emerged in the van Breda murder trial after the court was presented with a message from the boyfriend of the accused's surviving sister saying “I want to murder the people around you”.

Henri van Breda is alleged to have killed his brother Rudi and parents Martin and Teresa, and left his sister Marli struggling with near-fatal injuries in an alleged axe attack.

As the trial continues a potentially damning Whatsapp message from boyfriend James Reade-Jahn has been read to the Cape Town High Court, telling Marli that he was “inches away from losing it” just 16 days before the murders took place.

“I feel like I want to murder the people that are around you at the moment and I am inches away from losing it with them and breaking down completely,” the message read.

The court has heard the exchange came after a heated argument between Martin and Teresa van Breda, in which Marli was also involved.

Two days after the murders, Mr Reade-Jahn’s phone was confiscated by police and conversations he had with members of the former Perth family were downloaded.

Marli, then 16, was left in a coma with severe wounds to her neck and throat and suffered memory loss, but she yet may give evidence during the trial.

Despite accusations he was after his family's estimated $20 million fortune, the 22-year-old has maintained his innocence, previously telling the court that a "laughing" axe-wielding man was responsible for his family's death.

The events took place at the family's luxury home at an exclusive golf estate in Stellenbosch outside Cape Town, where they lived after returning from several years in Australia.

The trial continues.