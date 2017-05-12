News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bancroft charged with ball tampering
Australian cricket team caught out in cheating scandal

Chained, abandoned dog chews off paw to escape

Nick Reilly
Yahoo UK /

A dog who was chained underneath a house for five years managed to escape by chewing its own paw off.

Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
4:03

Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
0307_1800_qld_woodchipper
0:29

New clues unearthed in horrific woodchipper death
Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0:46

Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
15:38

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
0:59

Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
Toys R Us and Maplin collapse into administration
0:49

Toys R Us and Maplin collapse into administration
0228_1130_nat_
1:57

Compulsory recall for millions of Australian cars
Leicester explosion: Aftermath of blast that killed four
0:39

Leicester explosion: Aftermath of blast that killed four
0226_tde_westpac
4:18

Family escape death after helicopter crash
 

Treya was chained under an abandoned home, where she was fed and given hay by neighbours to keep her warm after her owner was murdered in St Louis, Missouri.

But when the chain became stuck around her foot, Treya chewed through her own foot in a desperate bid for freedom.

Now, she’s been fully rehabilitated by animal charity Stray Rescue, who initially took her in.

Treya is now looking for her forever home. Photo: Stray Rescue

She has also been placed with a foster family who are attempting to reintegrate her with other dogs and raising funds to fit Treya with a prosthetic limb.

It isn’t known why neighbours didn’t choose to save Treya in the first place, but she’s now well on the way to looking the very picture of doggy health.

Describing her miracle escape, Stray Rescue said: "Winters were tough, but neighbours supplied hay to help keep her warm and enough food to keep her alive.

Treya was kept underneath a home. Photo: Stray Rescue

"But the one thing they couldn’t do was free her from her chains that held a death grip on her paw. Horrifically, she ended up chewing off her own foot to free herself from the tightly wound chain.

"Rescuing her wasn’t easy.

"She feared humans from lack of socialisation being isolated in her own private, agonising world. Donna eventually was able to rescue the elusive and terrified white terrier."

She’s now been fully rehabilitated. Photo: Stray Rescue

They added: ‘Treya is now in a medical foster home, a real home with all the creature comforts a dog deserves. And who knows!

"After her heartworm treatment is done, maybe a prosthetic might be in her future. Please give to Treya’s extensive medical care today.

"The heartworm treatment alone will cost $1,200 (USD). Together let’s give her the new beginning she deserves!"

Back To Top