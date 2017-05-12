Chained, abandoned dog chews off paw to escape

A dog who was chained underneath a house for five years managed to escape by chewing its own paw off.

Treya was chained under an abandoned home, where she was fed and given hay by neighbours to keep her warm after her owner was murdered in St Louis, Missouri.

But when the chain became stuck around her foot, Treya chewed through her own foot in a desperate bid for freedom.

Now, she’s been fully rehabilitated by animal charity Stray Rescue, who initially took her in.

She has also been placed with a foster family who are attempting to reintegrate her with other dogs and raising funds to fit Treya with a prosthetic limb.

It isn’t known why neighbours didn’t choose to save Treya in the first place, but she’s now well on the way to looking the very picture of doggy health.

Describing her miracle escape, Stray Rescue said: "Winters were tough, but neighbours supplied hay to help keep her warm and enough food to keep her alive.

"But the one thing they couldn’t do was free her from her chains that held a death grip on her paw. Horrifically, she ended up chewing off her own foot to free herself from the tightly wound chain.

"Rescuing her wasn’t easy.

"She feared humans from lack of socialisation being isolated in her own private, agonising world. Donna eventually was able to rescue the elusive and terrified white terrier."

They added: ‘Treya is now in a medical foster home, a real home with all the creature comforts a dog deserves. And who knows!

"After her heartworm treatment is done, maybe a prosthetic might be in her future. Please give to Treya’s extensive medical care today.

"The heartworm treatment alone will cost $1,200 (USD). Together let’s give her the new beginning she deserves!"