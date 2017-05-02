WATCH: Gray whale 'supermum' fends off savage orca attack

News

Yahoo7 News /

As their name would suggest, killer whales can be rather relentless, but even a dozen of them were no match for one defensive mother.

Incredible drone footage has captured the moment a pod of 12 orca whales attempted to drown a grey whale calf in a frenzied attack off Monterey, California.

Working as a unit, the visibly hungry orcas ambush the mother and calf in a ferocious attempt to notch a kill.

Again and again, the orcas attempt to separate the pair and isolate the calf but as whale researcher Alisa Schulman-Janiger put it, “this wasn’t her first rodeo”.

“This was an extraordinary and robust gray whale mom just determined not to lose her calf,” Schulman-Janiger said.

Twelve hungry orca whales attacked the gray whale and her calf in a desperate attempt to drown the baby for their next meal. Source: Discovery Whale Watch

The frenzied attack lasted more than an hour. Source: Discovery Whale Watch

“She was a world-champion breath holder. She’d stay down for several minutes at a time with no blows, so he could hold her calf’s head above water.”

The ordeal was far from short either; it’s believed the pod persisted for more than an hour in their efforts before they eventually retrieved.

The failed kill follows a recent string off attacks in southern California which has seen seven attacks and six kills in the past 12 days.

