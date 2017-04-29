News

Mystery behind Antarctica’s 'Blood Falls' revealed

Yahoo US

The long-standing mystery of Antarctica’s “Blood Falls” may have finally been solved

The cliff, stained with blood-red water, pouring into the sea was first discovered in 1911 and it has baffled experts for more than a century.

It rapidly became known as Blood Falls and experts assumed that algae in the water were behind the strange red colour.

But it’s actually something much weirder, oozing, iron-rich brine which oxidises when it comes in contact with air, in the same way that iron rusts.

The bloodied cliff has baffled experts for more than 100 years. Source: AP

Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks say that the ‘rusty’ water comes from a small saltwater lake trapped beneath a glacier, which may have been there for a million years.

The researchers say the lake is so salty it can’t freeze at normal temperatures – and scrapes irons from the bedrock as it seeps through the ice to Blood Falls.

They used a type of radar to detect the brine feeding Blood Falls.

