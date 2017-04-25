Mum terrified as 'Fat Controller ghost' drags child across floor

A mum has claimed she had to call ghostbusters after she says a spirit ‘possessed’ her young son’s body and used him to communicate.

Kirsty Lee, of Billingham in the UK, said she found her son Kyran screaming as he was being dragged across the floor of his room.

She claimed she called for the help of paranormal investigators after a 'spirit' nicknamed 'The Fat Controller' had entered her son's room above his Thomas the Tank engine bed.

She told the The Evening Gazette she could not see what was dragging her son.

Scared, she said she called a team of experts who came to banish her suspected unwanted guest.

“I was petrified to death – I couldn’t move,” she said.

Ms Lee said she’d encountered a few eerie events since the family moved into the house.

Her father David claimed to have noticed a strong smell coming from Kyran’s room, which he suspected was a spirit.

“You can smell a spirit – spirits leave off a sweaty sock smell,” he told the Gazette.

He claimed to have psychic powers and said he felt like something wasn’t right in the house.

“If I go through a house, I will know if there are spirits and I will know where the spirit is,’ he said.

“I used to follow them around and tell them ‘I know you are there’.”

Ms Lee said her son’s behaviour had changed since they moved into the home.

At one point she said her son told her: “Mum, monsters are not scary – there was a big fat man in there.”

She said doors began self-locking and she would come home to find toys mysteriously scattered on the floor.

Ms Lee also claimed the spirits had used her son’s body to communicate, suggesting he had become ‘possessed’ by something.

“I was in bed and Kyran woke up hysterical and I said he sounds possessed’,” she told The Gazette.

“I went into his room and he looked terrified so I brought him into my room – he basically stopped crying, looked up at us and another voice came from him and clear as day said ‘I don’t know’ then started laughing.”

She said she had asked a paranormal investigator for help – the team led by a woman known as ‘Spooky Julie’.

It’s claimed Julie and her team found “a vortex” that “allowed spirits to come and go” from Kyran’s room.

The team of eight reportedly determined the unusual events were attributed to spirits.

Ms Lee claims after a seance was conducted at the home the usual events stopped.

However she said the experience made her “believe” in spirits.